Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police.

Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at an area hospital as a precaution and no arrests have been made.

