ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GUfa_0hV7eUdb00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police.

Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets

Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at an area hospital as a precaution and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car split in half during Sacramento car crash

SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 injured in crash leaving car split in half

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon. The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Boulevard, CA
City
Roseville, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
KCRA.com

Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
2news.com

Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County

A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI checkpoints over Labor Day weekend

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a Driving Under the Influence and Driver License Checkpoint from Friday, Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sep. 3 at 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the checkpoint is designed […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS Sacramento

Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three people injured after temple shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a temple Saturday night. According to public information officer Joe Silva, the shooting happened during an event around Sikh Temple Street. Officials were able to find three injured victims. Currently they are being treated in the hospital with what […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman suffers gunshot wound in the leg, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a shooting near American and Cleveland avenues. Police said that a woman with at least one gunshot wound in her leg was taken to a local hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating fatal assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death. According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around the 7700 block of La Mancha Way and involved two women. One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktxl#Traffic Accident#Roseville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Former Stockton Unified Superintendent arrested for DUI

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department arrested John Ramirez, 51 on Thursday for driving under the influence. Police said they received reports at 9:52 p.m. of a DUI driver in the area of March Lane and St Andrews Drive. When officers made contact with Ramirez officials said that they observed clear signs of […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed by suspected armed robber at Capitol Casino in Sacramento identified

SACRAMENTO -- The man killed by a suspected armed robber Monday morning at a Sacramento casino has been identified.  The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at Capitol Casino in Sacramento on 411 N. 16th Street. According to a police spokesperson, a man armed with a gun was attempting to rob the casino when a security guard, later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 27-year-old Sean Bernal, approached the robber. The shooter, identified as 36-year-old Dawan Pecot, then shot the man and continued to fire as he left the casino. Officers responding to the initial robbery report say they heard gunshots when they pulled up. Pecot, who was still armed, was attempting to leave when officers disarmed and detained him.  Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but think it is an isolated event. They don't believe there are outstanding suspects. Pecot was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of homicide and robbery.He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple injured in 4-car collision in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
FOX40

FOX40

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy