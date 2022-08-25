Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday.
The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police.
Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at an area hospital as a precaution and no arrests have been made.
