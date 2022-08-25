ALEA searching for missing boater in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY , Ala. (WRBL) – A search is underway for a boater who went missing in Tallapoosa County on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Aug. 24, the boater departed from the Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin at 2:00 p.m., two hours later, at 4:00 p.m., other boaters in the area reported seeing an unoccupied vessel near Wind Creek State Park.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, along with Park Rangers responded to the area and began a search for the missing boater.

The search is currently ongoing and will be a joint effort conducted by Alex City Rescue along with Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

