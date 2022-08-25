SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A couple living in a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield has had little or no running water since January. The Heer’s Department store building was built back in 1915. About 100 years later, in 2015, it was transformed into apartments. Some people living here say they pay a high premium for rent. They say they expect their homes to be functional or have repairs made promptly.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO