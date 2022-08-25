Read full article on original website
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Please keep your eyes peeled for these long lost pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring several pets that have been missing for quite awhile. These various pets have been missing anywhere from a few weeks to four months. And their owners would appreciate any extra help in tracking them down.
Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
Branson, Mo. Police want drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend travel
Branson, Mo. Police want drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend travel. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.
Police investigate stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man involved in a stabbing incident in Springfield. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central. Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his torso. Emergency crews rushed him to a Springfield hospital. Police did...
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
Dallas County School District bus involved in crash
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered...
Stone County, Mo. man, dies in crash near Reeds Spring
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Reeds Spring died from injuries in a rollover crash in Stone County. Randolph Yocum, 73, died in the single-vehicle crash. Troopers responded to the crash on Wednesday at noon on Route OO near Kimberling City. Investigators say Yocum’s vehicle traveled off the road and rolled.
ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
Man faces charges in deadly shooting of his step-brother at a Lebanon, Mo. home
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces charges for the shooting death of his step-brother in Lebanon. Kevin Ash faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday....
The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A couple living in a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield has had little or no running water since January. The Heer’s Department store building was built back in 1915. About 100 years later, in 2015, it was transformed into apartments. Some people living here say they pay a high premium for rent. They say they expect their homes to be functional or have repairs made promptly.
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant. Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.
Is August fog related to wintertime snowfall? Here’s what we found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The old wives’ tale goes, “every foggy day in August corresponds to a day of snow in the Winter.”. It’s been followed by many believers to hold true. But what does the data show? We dug into the records of the last 20 years from the National Weather Service in Springfield to find out.
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. pausing COVID-19 booster shots for those 12 and up; new vaccine coming
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized two new vaccine booster dose types that are more effective against the existing variants of COVID-19. With today’s authorization of the new formula, existing vaccine types are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals 12 years of age and older. Therefore, beginning today, Springfield-Greene County Health cannot offer booster doses to individuals 12 years and older temporarily.
Springfield Public Schools launches “Stop-the Prop” campaign to encourage safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools are launching a new campaign to keep buildings secure and students safe. The stop the prop campaign encourages students and staff to ensure doors are shut and secure at all times. Officers started placing stop sign stickers labeled “Stop-the-Prop” on every exterior door...
Harmony House appoints new executive director
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harmony House is a non-profit organization in Springfield that provides shelter, advocacy, and education to victims of domestic violence. Now, the organization has a new Executive Director who is ready to continue the mission. Jared Alexander was recently appointed as the new Executive Director of Harmony...
Better Business Bureau warns about payday loan scams and predatory lending
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As consumers lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, many turned to payday loans and other short-term solutions, with an increase in online solutions. This not only allowed predatory lenders to thrive, but many borrowers still contend with sky-high interest rates...
Springfield City Utilities warns of rise in natural gas prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Natural gas prices have more than doubled compared to 2021 prices. Springfield’s City Utilities projects that this increase, not an increase in utility rates, could lead to a 30% to 50% increase in natural gas heating costs this winter. CU says that they use measures to pay for natural gas below market value. Joel Alexander of CU says that CU is doing it what it can during the offseason to get its supply of natural gas at a lower price.
