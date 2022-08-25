ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!

Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
🌳 Michigan's changing forests

Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.
Tomorrow Last Day for Free COVID-19 Tests – Where to Find More

Just when we thought we might be out of the woods, COVID-19 is still ravaging mid-Michigan. I feel like I know more people with COVID right now than I did when we had to go into lockdown! If you haven't heard, tomorrow, September 1st, 2022 is the last day that the government will mail free COVID-19 tests to your residence. All homes throughout the United States are eligible for this third round of free tests from the government. All you need is a residential address.
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered

An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered. Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family

Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
