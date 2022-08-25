Just when we thought we might be out of the woods, COVID-19 is still ravaging mid-Michigan. I feel like I know more people with COVID right now than I did when we had to go into lockdown! If you haven't heard, tomorrow, September 1st, 2022 is the last day that the government will mail free COVID-19 tests to your residence. All homes throughout the United States are eligible for this third round of free tests from the government. All you need is a residential address.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO