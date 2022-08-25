Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
🌳 Michigan's changing forests
Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.
Tomorrow Last Day for Free COVID-19 Tests – Where to Find More
Just when we thought we might be out of the woods, COVID-19 is still ravaging mid-Michigan. I feel like I know more people with COVID right now than I did when we had to go into lockdown! If you haven't heard, tomorrow, September 1st, 2022 is the last day that the government will mail free COVID-19 tests to your residence. All homes throughout the United States are eligible for this third round of free tests from the government. All you need is a residential address.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered
An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered. Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
