People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, DVDs, and CDs, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 10¢ for children’s books and 50¢ for adult paperback books up to $2.00 for select hardback books.

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO