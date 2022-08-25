Read full article on original website
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards before closing out the show with an announcement about a new album, 'Midnights.'
The xx’s Oliver Sim has shared a new version of his Hideous Bastard single “GMT.” The original track was produced by Jamie xx, and the new remix was also made my Jamie xx. Find the new song, featuring additional production from Floating Points, below. “GMT (Jamie xx...
J Balvin took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform his song “Nivel de Perreo.” The performance marked the single’s television world premiere, and it featured a giant twerking AR dancer. It’s also Balvin’s first performance at the VMAs since 2019, when he joined Bad Bunny to play the song “Que Pretendes” from their collaborative album Oasis. Watch it happen below.
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Jaimie branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, died on Monday night. The label International Anthem, which released branch’s music, confirmed the news in the below statement. She was 39. At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook,...
Britney Spears is back with her first newly recorded song since the Glory era, and it’s a duet with Elton John. “Hold Me Closer” is a spin on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The updated track was produced by Andrew Watt. Check it out below.
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Bitchin Bajas have announced their first new full-length record in five years. Bajascillators—a double album—arrives September 2 via Drag City. Today, Chicago-based trio has shared lead single “Amorpha,” along with a visualizer created by Kyle Armstrong. Check it out below. Bajascillators follows the group’s 2017 LP...
DJ Khaled is back with his latest album, God Did. The follow-up to last year’s Khaled Khaled features a stacked roster of guests, including Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (on the title track alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy), Drake (on opener “No Secret”), Future and SZA (on “Beautiful”), the late Juice WRLD (“Juice WRLD Did”), and more. Khaled also remixed Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel,” which originally appeared on Jesus Is King. The updated track features production from Dr. Dre and Timbaland and a verse from Eminem.
Arctic Monkeys’ new album is called The Car, and it arrives October 21. The follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was written by Alex Turner and once again produced by James Ford. Below, check out the cover art, shot by drummer Matt Helders, and the tracklist, which includes a song titled “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” another called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band premiered yesterday in Zurich, and eight more tracks.
Rina Sawayama has shared a new track titled “Phantom.” The song appears on Sawayama’s upcoming record Hold the Girl—out September 16 via Dirty Hit. “Phantom” follows the recent songs “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl.” Check out the new track—produced by Adam Crisp, Lauren Aquilina, Sawayama, and Vic Jamieson—below.
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
It took ages for twin creative partners Adamma and Adanne Ebo to find just the right song for a particular car scene in their stunning debut feature, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. For weeks, stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall, who play an embattled megachurch pastor and his devoted wife, kept asking the sisters about it. Would they be going buck wild to an OutKast song? Maybe something by Ludacris?It was a tricky choice, the Ebo sisters explained to The Daily Beast in a recent joint interview. First, the song needed to capture a specific era. As Adamma...
Drugdealer have announced a new album, which is the follow-up to 2019’s Raw Honey. The Michael Collins–led, Los Angeles–based project will release Hiding in Plain Sight on October 28 via Mexican Summer. Check out the video for lead single “Someone to Love,” directed by Collins and James Manson, below.
Robert Owens and Larry Heard (aka Mr. Fingers), the foundational house producers who played in Fingers Inc. with Ron Wilson, have regained their song rights from Trax after suing the house label in 2020, The Guardian reports. The artists, who say they never received royalties for some of their biggest tracks, such as Mr. Fingers’ “Can You Feel It,” were unable to claim damages as the long-embattled label could not afford to pay them. Instead, “the parties amicably resolved their disputes,” as Heard and Owens’ lawyer Robert S. Meloni put it, by transferring both the masters and publishing rights back to the artists.
Bad Bunny has released a new video for his track “Neverita” from May’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Drawing inspiration from fellow Puerto Rican superstar Elvis Crespo, Bad Bunny re-creates the video for Crespo’s 1998 “Suavemente.” The “Neverita” visual ends with text in Spanish that translates to “In honor of the best video of all time.” Check it out below.
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
