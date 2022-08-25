Read full article on original website
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
New Hanover County COVID community level returns to low, Novavax vaccines available people 12 and older
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has returned to low as of the latest report on Friday, August 26. Also, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anybody 12+ years old. “COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air and the more people you...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a mounted officer in Downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning. A Wilmington police officer was riding the horse, 19-year-old Elton, at 2:28 a.m. on Front Street. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass them and struck the mounted officer unit from behind.
WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed to...
2 charged with attempted 1st degree murder in ‘targeted’ Cross Creek Mall shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Multiple shots fired calls were received from Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall parking lot on Thursday night. The next morning, Fayetteville police announced two suspects had been arrested in the shooting which was determined to not be random. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses said the...
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16. The Wilmington-based nonprofit stated that the event will occur between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will take place at Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St.
WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storm chances wrap up the final weekend of August
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final days of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late this week. Pop-up...
