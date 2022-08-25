ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a mounted officer in Downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning. A Wilmington police officer was riding the horse, 19-year-old Elton, at 2:28 a.m. on Front Street. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass them and struck the mounted officer unit from behind.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Thursday after he pointed a gun at a police officer, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an attempted home burglary in the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
WILMINGTON, NC
