ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Associated Press

Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings

DETROIT (AP) — A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to fire randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said. Police arrested a suspect Sunday night after an hourslong manhunt involving multiple federal agencies. Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but he did not immediately release more information about the suspect or arrest. White earlier said investigators traced all four early Sunday shootings to one firearm but believed them to be random because there was no apparent connection among the victims. He said police discovered a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. While officers were investigating that fatal shooting, a witness reported a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times nearby, White said.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy