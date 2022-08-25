Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch KSI destroy Swarmz with second-round knockout
Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine
Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
Anthony Joshua’s own trainer Robert Garcia claims Brit ‘mentally defeated himself’ during Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S trainer Robert Garcia claims that his man "defeated himself" during round ten of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, enjoyed success in round nine - stinging Usyk as he launched blow after blow. But the Ukrainian came roaring back in the very next stanza, regaining control and...
PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
MMA Fighting
KSI flattens Swarmz following two knockdowns in first of two fights
KSI made short work of his first of two opponents on Saturday as the YouTube star dispatched a rapper named Swarmz, who accepted the matchup on two weeks’ notice without any prior boxing experience — and it showed. KSI spent the majority of the fight chasing Swarmz around...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
‘It’s dangerous bro’ – KSI compares himself to heavyweight KO king Deontay Wilder after winning two fights in one night
KSI compared himself to Deontay Wilder after landing two knock-out wins in one night on his return to boxing. The YouTuber, 29, had not fought since November 2019 - when he overcame Logan Paul in his first professional contest. But he showed no sign of ring rust as he easily...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Islam Makhachev Will ‘Get Through’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke about the upcoming lightweight championship bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked contender Islam Makhachev. On October 22nd, the two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new lightweight champion after the title was vacated at UFC 274...
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip
Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
MMAmania.com
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa undergoes surgery, likely done until 2023
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has just one fight remaining on his current contract but it looks as though “The Eraser” won’t be completing it any time soon. The Brazilian recently went under the knife to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’
Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Deonna Purrazzo Set For IMPACT Negotiations, Chelsea Green Currently A Free Agent
IMPACT Wrestling has a bunch of current champions that aren't under contract, and another talent whose contract status is in a bit of a unique situation. As Fightful had mentioned last month, The Good Brothers committed to work with IMPACT through at least late August, but they're far from the only champions in the company that have interesting contract status. We've confirmed that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is still a free agent, and hasn't signed a contract with IMPACT. Green continues to work for NWA, GCW, and several indie companies while appearing on weekly IMPACT Wrestling TV.
