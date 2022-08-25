Lawrence "Larry" Leonard, 74, of Hillsboro died on Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Leonard was the owner of Lawrence Leonard Construction Co, specializing in concrete foundations and crane operations. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a member and past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, a Harris Fellow, a member and past president of The Hillsboro Community Civic Club and general chairman of the Hillsboro Horse Show. He served on the board of directors of the Goldman Fire Protection District, was a benefactor member of the NRA, a member of the Jefferson County Republican Club and Safari Club International. Born Feb. 15, 1948, he was the son of late Marvin and Anna (Langford) Leonard.

