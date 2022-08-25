Read full article on original website
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
Three hurt in crash of minivans on Hwy. B
A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
Items stolen from Festus R-6 maintenance truck
Festus Police are investigating the theft of tools and other items from a Festus R-6 School District maintenance truck parked outside the district’s maintenance building in the 600 block of Sunshine Drive. The stolen items were estimated to be worth between $1,500 to $2,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. A...
911 Dispatch will spend $5.4 million on new radios
Jefferson County 911 Dispatch plans to spend about $5.4 million to buy at least 831 communication devices and related items for the emergency response agencies it serves. “We will provide new hand-held radios to all police, fire and ambulance agencies we dispatch for,” 911 Dispatch Chief Travis Williams said. “We dispatch for 16 fire, five ambulance and six police agencies and for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The new radios will replace radios we first started providing in 2012.
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Leonard, 74, Hillsboro
Lawrence "Larry" Leonard, 74, of Hillsboro died on Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Leonard was the owner of Lawrence Leonard Construction Co, specializing in concrete foundations and crane operations. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a member and past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, a Harris Fellow, a member and past president of The Hillsboro Community Civic Club and general chairman of the Hillsboro Horse Show. He served on the board of directors of the Goldman Fire Protection District, was a benefactor member of the NRA, a member of the Jefferson County Republican Club and Safari Club International. Born Feb. 15, 1948, he was the son of late Marvin and Anna (Langford) Leonard.
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
Gordon E. Chandler, 94, De Soto
Gordon E. Chandler, 94, of De Soto died Aug. 22, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mr. Chandler was a U.S. Army veteran. After he retired from Bodine Aluminum, he and his wife moved from St. Louis to their farm in the Blackwell area. Born April 14, 1928, in Steelville, he was the son of the late Allie Chandler and was raised by his grandparents: the late Israel and Lula Chandler. He was preceded in death by his wife: Berla Jean (Blake) Chandler.
Jefferson College goes with Cardinal Vending
Jefferson College has hired its third on-campus food vendor in the last 16 months. The college’s Board of Trustees voted 4-0 at a special meeting on Aug. 4 to award Cardinal Vending, Fenton, a contract that will cover the next two school years. Board members Gary Davis and Ron...
myleaderpaper.com
David Joe Reece, 75, Herculaneum
David Joe Reece, 75, of Herculaneum died Aug. 24, 2022, at his home. Mr. Reece was a retired police sergeant with the Pevely Police Department. Born April 26, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Marsden) and Mason Ashley Reece. He is survived by his...
Arnold Stream Team’s Aug. 27 cleanup will be more informal
Arnold Stream Team 211’s annual August cleanup event will be less formal and focus on smaller waterways this year. The group will begin registering people for the cleanup at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Arnold City Park, on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
