Orlando, FL

click orlando

National Beach Day: It’s not all about fun in the sun

ORLANDO, Fla. – August 30 is National Beach Day and Central Floridians live in a prime spot to take advantage of this toes-in-the-sand holiday. Flip a coin and pick a coast – Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach are only about an hour away from Orlando while St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach are just about two hours away.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been kept undisclosed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
North Palm Beach, FL
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Orlando, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Orlando, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Laura Loomer
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation

Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized

A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

