National Beach Day: It’s not all about fun in the sun
ORLANDO, Fla. – August 30 is National Beach Day and Central Floridians live in a prime spot to take advantage of this toes-in-the-sand holiday. Flip a coin and pick a coast – Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach are only about an hour away from Orlando while St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach are just about two hours away.
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in West Boca, just north of Broward County.
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been kept undisclosed.
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.
Bystanders revive 5-year-old who nearly drowned in South Florida hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Bystanders revived a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a South Florida hotel pool Friday night, according to police. West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said someone called 911 just before 8 p.m. to report that the boy had been pulled from the Springhill Suites hotel pool and wasn’t breathing.
Tropics Watch: Hurricane Center highlights 4 systems for possible development in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a thankfully extremely quiet hurricane season to date, it’s beginning to look a lot more like the season’s peak. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting four tropical waves for potential development over the next five days. [TRENDING: ‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for...
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation
Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized
A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
Artemis I launch to cause traffic issues on Space Coast: Parking, maps, and best time to arrive
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Tens of thousands of spectators will head to Florida's Space Coast to watch the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. The 2-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT. With so many drivers on the road, plus five cruise ships disembarking that day, you can bet that traffic will be a nightmare.
