Phys.org
New method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels
Scientists from the Department of Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba developed a new method to produce micrometer-scale single crystals in the form of hollow vessels. By drop-casting an ethanol solution onto a quartz substrate, the molecules can spontaneously assemble into the proper shape. This research, published in Science, may open the way for a new line of experiments in which chemical processes can be contained within these microscopic vessels.
Phys.org
Mineral-microbe interactions play important roles in geological and environmental processes
In a paper published in National Science Review, a team of scientists critically summarize major advances in mineral-microbe interactions, including molecular mechanisms of interactions and macroscopic manifestations of such interactions through time. Major challenges and future research opportunities are identified. Minerals are the fundamental components of Earth. Microbes occupy the...
Phys.org
Metasurfaces offer new possibilities for quantum research
Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light and the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, in cooperation with Sandia National Laboratories, have successfully created photon pairs at several different frequencies using resonant metasurfaces. A photon is the quantum (the minimum amount involved in an interaction) of any form...
Phys.org
Starfish reveal evolutionary history of puberty hormone
Research from academics at Queen Mary University of London School of Biological and Behavioral Sciences, published in BMC Biology, has revealed the evolutionary history of a hormone that controls sexual maturation in humans. During puberty our bodies undergo changes whereby a child's body matures into an adult body capable of...
Phys.org
Using molecular simulations to study self-assembling 'associating polymers'
When plastic materials are processed or recycled, their fundamental properties can degrade due to damage caused by deformation. Recycling processes tend to break molecular bonds inside the materials, making them weaker and less durable. One way that plastics can be made more sustainable is by using self-assembled soft materials that can self-heal after damage.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Phys.org
Oldest case of a rare genetic condition discovered
A group of international researchers has uncovered evidence of a super rare genetic condition that gives men an extra X chromosome, reporting the oldest clinical case of Klinefelter syndrome to date. The evidence comes from a 1,000-year-old skeleton from Portugal. Klinefelter syndrome is a rare genetic condition where individuals are...
Phys.org
Artemis launch brings us closer to space exploration goals
On Monday, Aug. 29, NASA plans to launch its Orion spacecraft from the world's most powerful rocket for a trip around the moon. This launch of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission is a step toward the goal of landing people on the moon in 2025. "With a successful launch of...
Phys.org
Using math proofs, experiments and simulations to show how a material wrinkles when flattened
A team of researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Syracuse University and the University of Pennsylvania, has developed a means for showing how a certain piece of material wrinkles after it has been flattened. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes experiments they conducted with tiny pieces of plastic.
Phys.org
Machine learning could revolutionize mineral exploration
Twenty-first century technologies, including those central to a low-carbon future, rely on rare earth elements and metals. Many of these sought-after minerals reside in porphyry copper deposits that contain hundreds of millions of metric tons of ore. In addition to copper, these deposits are a source of significant quantities of gold, molybdenum, and rhenium. However, the mining industry has identified and mined most of the world's large and accessible porphyry deposits. Despite growing investment in mineral exploration, the rate of discovery for mineral deposits is decreasing.
Phys.org
Efficient titanium-based catalyst used to produce PEF, biobased alternative to PET
One possible replacement for drink containers made from PET is polyethylene furandicarboxylate (PEF), made from renewable resources. However, the production of the raw material for PEF from biomass is still rather inefficient. A new titanium-based photocatalyst could be about to change this, making it more economical to access the raw material for PEF from biomass, as a team of researchers report in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
Phys.org
Study on plant enzyme shows that proteins can change their structural arrangement with surprising ease
When you think of proteins—the enzymes, signaling molecules, and structural components in every living thing—you might think of single strands of amino acids, organized like beads on a string. But nearly all proteins consist of multiple strands folded up and bound to one another, forming complicated 3D superstructures called molecular assemblies. One of the key steps to understanding biology is discovering how a protein does its job, which requires knowledge of its structures down to the atomic level.
Phys.org
Warring genetic parasites could lead to new defenses against dangerous bacteria
CRISPR-Cas has become somewhat of a superstar over the past decade as a gene editing tool with revolutionary potential, especially in the health sciences. Originally known as an immune defense in bacteria, naturally occurring CRISPR-Cas has proven more diverse and versatile in nature than scientific researchers once believed. Now, a group of researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Biology has investigated the prevalence of CRISPR-Cas systems in plasmids.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal structure and function of a molecular motor
Molecular motors are complex devices composed of many different parts that consume energy to perform various cellular activities. In short, molecular machines transform energy into useful work. Understanding the mechanistical aspects underlying these motors begins with generating a detailed description of their overall architecture and atomic organization. However, to uncover the core mechanisms energizing these motors it is essential to decode all of the molecular dynamics in atomic detail.
Phys.org
The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?
From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
Phys.org
Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts
Ferroelectrics are photocatalytic candidates for solar fuel production. However, the performance of ferroelectric photocatalysts is often moderate and cannot achieve overall water splitting. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Li Can and Prof. Fan Fengtao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences...
Phys.org
Quantum heat pump: A new measuring tool for physicists
Physicists from TU Delft, ETH Zürich and the University of Tübingen have built a quantum scale heat pump made from particles of light. This device brings scientists closer to the quantum limit of measuring radio frequency signals, which may be useful in the hunt for dark matter. Their work will be published as an open-access article in Science Advances on Aug. 26.
Phys.org
Master equation to boost quantum technologies
As the size of modern technology shrinks down to the nanoscale, weird quantum effects—such as quantum tunneling, superposition, and entanglement—become prominent. This opens the door to a new era of quantum technologies, where quantum effects can be exploited. Many everyday technologies make use of feedback control routinely; an important example is the pacemaker, which must monitor the user's heartbeat and apply electrical signals to control it, only when needed. But physicists do not yet have an equivalent understanding of feedback control at the quantum level. Now, physicists have developed a "master equation" that will help engineers understand feedback at the quantum scale. Their results are published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
Phys.org
Dispersion coding of ENZ media via multiple photonic dopants
Media with small permittivity, i.e., the epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) media, have drawn a great deal of attention from the fields of physics, materials science, and engineering. The wavelength in ENZ medium is in principle infinitely stretched, which induces spatially static while temporally oscillating wave dynamics. There has long been a drive...
Webb telescope zooms in on planet beyond our solar system
The team observed carbon dioxide on a hot gas giant called Wasp-39b, about 700 light years away
