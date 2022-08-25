ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Where to start with: Stephen King

By Neil McRobert
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mfshj_0hV7d4yz00
‘A literary machine’ … Stephen King.

Truly the king (pun definitely intended) of horror fiction, Stephen King has been terrifying readers for more than half a century. With more than 60 novels and 200 short stories to his name, the author of It and The Shining is something of a literary machine, and he’s not showing signs of stopping any time soon: his next novel, Fairy Tale comes out on 6 September. With an author as prolific as King, it can be tricky to know which title to pick up first. Here, writer and King fan Neil McRobert suggests some good ones to try.

The entry point

The quintessential King-ian ingredients – an author-protagonist, a Maine setting, small-town reality ruptured by the otherworldly – can all be found in ’Salem’s Lot, his second novel. It is the most representative of the author’s early work, and where he first showcases his gift for crashing muscular American realism into Gothic pulp. For those who may be alarmed by the sheer weirdness of King’s later monsters, there is something comforting in the familiar features of the vampire, Barlow (even if he does wreak havoc upon the many, many characters that populate the Lot).

The epic

The Stand was already a big book on publication in 1978. But in 1990 King restored more than 400 pages that had been cut from the original manuscript, and changed the setting from 1980 to 1990. The result was The Complete and Uncut Edition of The Stand, a 1,200-page behemoth that turns the continental United States into a chessboard for the forces of good and evil. The story of plague and post-apocalyptic tribalism is one that many – somewhat masochistically – turned to during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the book’s lethal disease, Captain Trips, is only half the story, a way to make space for the titanic struggle to come. It’s a truly immersive journey, populated with some of King’s most enduring characters, especially Randall Flagg, the “Dark Man”, who returns as an agent of chaos across many of King’s fictional worlds.

The one that will transport you

Speaking of King’s “many worlds”, the eight-volume Dark Tower series is the axis upon which so many of them turn. Though the series is focused on Roland Deschain – last of the fabled “Gunslingers” – in his lifelong pilgrimage to the titular tower, it draws in elements and characters from all corners of King’s back catalogue. It all begins with The Gunslinger: part western, part fantasy and all weird. This first slim volume is an oddity, and not to everyone’s tastes, but it’s worth persevering, as it’s the first step on a uniquely wondrous quest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5RMk_0hV7d4yz00
Idris Elba in the 2017 film The Dark Tower. Photograph: undefined/Sony Pictures/Allstar

If you’re in a rush

Though people tend to think of King as the writer of very long books, he’s published more than a dozen collections of short stories and novellas. It’s hard to pick the best, but Skeleton Crew just about edges it, showcasing an unexpected range. From the uniquely disturbing The Jaunt, to the blackly comic grand-guignol of Survivor Type, and the elegiac tenor of The Reach, the collection is a bite-size introduction to a magnificently macabre imagination.

The must-read for aspiring writers

King begins On Writing in typically pugnacious style, explaining that “this is a short book because most books about writing are filled with bullshit”. His writing guide-cum-memoir is remarkably free of said effluence. A laid-back account of King’s early life pulls back the curtain on the man, before morphing into a toolkit for those who wish to do what he does. It’s a blending of memory and counsel that offers no technical wizardry or easy path to success, only the irresistible affirmation that “you can, you should, and if you’re brave enough to start, you will”.

The one that deserves more attention

When I interview horror authors, they frequently mention From a Buick 8 as one of their very favourite King novels, yet it seems to have been almost forgotten by general readers. It’s a small story about a rural police force and a car that is more than a car; in fact, it may be a gateway to somewhere else. It’s a hokey premise, but delivered with such winning earnestness that you are unable to resist the charms of the station, its staff, and the substitute family they create.

If horror’s not for you

Not everything King writes is horror. He is capable of capturing the beauty as well as the brutality of the human condition. Nowhere is that more evident than in 11/22/63. What sounds like a jaded idea – a man goes back in time to avert the death of JFK – is in fact a paean to a lost American innocence. It is science-fiction and a thriller, and it has moments of extreme violence, but at its heart 11/22/63 is a love story between a man out of time and a woman searching for her place. It also contains the greatest ending King ever wrote. If you want to try reading King, but don’t want to tussle with ghosts, world-ending plagues, or demonic clowns, this one will warm (and break) your heart.

The masterpiece

King poured everything he had learned about his craft into IT, his 1986 treatise on the nature of fear itself. At more than 1,100 pages it’s another whopper, but don’t be put off; this story of kids battling evil in their small town (and returning to fight it again decades later) is King at the top of his game and at his most frightening. Pennywise the Clown, devourer of children through the ages, is King’s greatest contribution to horror’s pantheon of monsters. The novel’s size, strangeness and severity pose a challenge, yet despite its many cruelties, IT is as much an ode to friendship and childhood imagination as it is a horror novel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor

Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
The Independent

Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74

Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds

Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
ETOnline.com

Stars We've Lost in 2022

The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

419K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy