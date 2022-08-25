ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Tracks Down the ‘Origin of Fast Food’ on African Safari

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
Last Man Standing star Tim Allen is pondering the origin of the term “fast food” while on a safari in Africa. In a recent Twitter post, the TV star and comedian posts a pic of a pack of doomed zebras as a lion lies in wait, eager to pounce toward its prey. However, as Allen points out, this pack of zebras won’t be going down easy…they’re no doubt ready for a swift escape.

In an August 24 post to his Twitter account, The Santa Clause star Tim Allen wonders if the origin of the saying “fast food” didn’t originate in the wild. Or, more specifically, whether it originated not from how fast one gets their food, but instead how fast one’s food actually is.

“The origin of fast food,” Tim Allen relates in his Wednesday Twitter post, sharing the wild pic of nature at its most primal. The longtime actor and comedian then adds that his trip is definitely one for the books as he is “literally 12 feet behind” the ready-to-pounce “Mrs Lion.”

Home Improvement Alum Tim Allen Ponders Where His On-Screen CounterPart Is Spending His Vacation

Recently, Tim Allen shared a serene photo of the ideal lake life on his Twitter page. The pic features a clear body of water, reflecting the sky and surrounding trees so perfectly it’s almost as if the water were a mirror.

Most of the incredibly lush trees that surround the lake are the perfect shade of green, hiding the forest that sits underneath the leaves. However, a few of these trees are starting to show the colors of the season, turning bright yellow, some even a shade of gold.

It’s a wonderful site, no doubt. And it’s a scene that seems to inspire Allen to wonder about his famous TV personality, Home Improvement’s Tim “The Toolman” Taylor.

“Wonder where Toolman ended up for his summer vacation,” Tim Allen ponders in the caption that coincides with the Thursday, August 18 post. It’s certainly a question for us all to ponder. After all, Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, his loving family, and his tight-knit group of coworkers and friends were a big part of the television landscape for a long time back in the 1990s.

Tim “The Toolman” Taylor Leaves A Lasting Legacy

From 1991 until 1998 Home Improvement was one of the highest-rated sitcom classics to rule the airwaves. Featuring Tim Allen as the head of the Taylor family and the always accident-prone lead on the fictional DIY series Tool Time, the ABC comedy series catapulted the longtime comedian to near-instant fame. This, of course, led to a prolific career for Allen as he went on to star in a variety of hits including The Santa Clause, and Toy Story both of which continued into two massively successful franchises.

