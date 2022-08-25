It took ages for twin creative partners Adamma and Adanne Ebo to find just the right song for a particular car scene in their stunning debut feature, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. For weeks, stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall, who play an embattled megachurch pastor and his devoted wife, kept asking the sisters about it. Would they be going buck wild to an OutKast song? Maybe something by Ludacris?It was a tricky choice, the Ebo sisters explained to The Daily Beast in a recent joint interview. First, the song needed to capture a specific era. As Adamma...

RELIGION ・ 46 MINUTES AGO