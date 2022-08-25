BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO