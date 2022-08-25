ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

‘Wildest place in Maryland’ under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques

The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity

Hi Everyone!  Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again.  (Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!)  The reason today will be a bit more...
Maryland Weather: Get ready for high temperatures followed by a cold front

BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.
Daily Voice

2022 Maryland State Fair To Open This Weekend

Grab your sunscreen and your walking shoes in preparation for the start of the Maryland State Fair, which opened its gates to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 25. The state fair will run over the weekend from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11, states the official Maryland State Fair website.
MARYLAND STATE

