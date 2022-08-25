Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
‘Wildest place in Maryland’ under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
msn.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
Bay Net
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques
The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected
(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans Wins Bronze At The Maryland Senior Olympics
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — On August 8th through the 14th, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans competed in the 2022 Maryland Senior Olympics Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament in Ellicott City, Maryland. Alongside his partner, Sue Scaduto, they captured the bronze medal in the 55-59 age class division and qualified for...
Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity
Hi Everyone! Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again. (Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!) The reason today will be a bit more...
foxbaltimore.com
Light rail unavailable for fans leaving preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Light Rail is now out of service due to technical issues leaving crowds of fans traveling back from the M&T Bank preseason game to be redirected to other forms of transport. A shuttle bus will be provided at Camden yards for those who typically ride...
Maryland Weather: Get ready for high temperatures followed by a cold front
BALTIMORE -- Monday will be hot and humid with temperature highs around 90 degrees.That is pretty much the same weather the Baltimore area experienced on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, storms will move in late in the day ahead of a cold front. The pattern favors a threat of strong storms even though an official severe weather risk area hasn't been designated for the Baltimore region yet.Just don't be surprised when that designation occurs. Storms will move out of the area on Tuesday night. Wednesday looks sunny and hot but with lower humidity. That humidity drops more Thursday and Friday, which both look like fantastic weather days with low 60s at night and low to mid-80s during the day. The humidity will creep back up next weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees.The forecast looks dry for next weekend for now.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
2022 Maryland State Fair To Open This Weekend
Grab your sunscreen and your walking shoes in preparation for the start of the Maryland State Fair, which opened its gates to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 25. The state fair will run over the weekend from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11, states the official Maryland State Fair website.
Dog Rescued As Homeowners Escape Fast-Moving Attic Fire In Maryland
A Maryland family got an unwelcome wake-up call on Friday morning when they were alerted to a large attic fire that caused upwards of $250,000 in damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Grant Drive homeowners in LaVale heard a smoke detector going off shortly after 1:15...
