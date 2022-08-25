ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

kptv.com

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon State Fair kicks off

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A look at the Oregon State Fair, and some deliciously deep-fried smores. The Salem fair at 2330 17th Street Northeast will run through Monday, Sept. 5. Visit the fair website for more information and ticket prices.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Rum Creek Fire declared emergency, California to send add’l. crews

JOSEPHINE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Following Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for the Rum Creek Fire, California will be sending firefighters and resources to assist with the blaze on Monday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County broke past an established perimeter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kptv.com

SW Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned 9,500 acres...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
kptv.com

Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

