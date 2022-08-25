LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO