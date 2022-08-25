Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
kptv.com
Oregon State Fair kicks off
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A look at the Oregon State Fair, and some deliciously deep-fried smores. The Salem fair at 2330 17th Street Northeast will run through Monday, Sept. 5. Visit the fair website for more information and ticket prices.
kptv.com
Rum Creek Fire declared emergency, California to send add’l. crews
JOSEPHINE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Following Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for the Rum Creek Fire, California will be sending firefighters and resources to assist with the blaze on Monday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County broke past an established perimeter...
kptv.com
SW Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned 9,500 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Stuff you can do with your dog in Oregon on this International Dog Day
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday, Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and there are plenty of things you and fido can do together around the beautiful state of Oregon. o Ecliptic Brewing - Enjoy the large dog-friendly patio located on North Mississippi Avenue and just a short distance from I-5.
kptv.com
Gov. Brown orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of firefighter who died in Rum Creek Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags to fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of a firefighter who died fighting the Run Creek Fire in Josephine County. The firefighter, 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday after he was hit by a tree on duty.
kptv.com
Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair. The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby. Deputies said...
kptv.com
Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
Comments / 0