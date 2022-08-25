Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Tomorrow Last Day for Free COVID-19 Tests – Where to Find More
Just when we thought we might be out of the woods, COVID-19 is still ravaging mid-Michigan. I feel like I know more people with COVID right now than I did when we had to go into lockdown! If you haven't heard, tomorrow, September 1st, 2022 is the last day that the government will mail free COVID-19 tests to your residence. All homes throughout the United States are eligible for this third round of free tests from the government. All you need is a residential address.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered
An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered. Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
Win 4 Tickets to Michigan Renaissance Festival
It's that time of year again for those of us who want to be transported back in time to the 16th century! The Renaissance Festival has returned to Michigan in our very own Genesee County from now through October 2nd. Tickets are on sale now here. But wait! By entering...
Police in Michigan Need Help Finding These Two Missing Persons
It's pretty sad that we struggle to keep up with the number of people that seem to go missing nearly every day in the state of Michigan. Police are currently looking for the public's help in finding two people from Michigan. Ernest Rodriguez. 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez has been missing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghost Kitchens – What Are They and Where Are They in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a “ghost kitchen” in your city before? If your answer is no, you may not have looked hard enough. Ghost kitchens really took off from the pandemic, and are essentially restaurants that cook and prepare food without the seating and in-house dining experience. Like a restaurant that only does carryout and delivery.
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
Eight Michigan Beaches That Are Closed This Weekend – 8/26/22
As we close out another August in Michigan, these beaches are closed this weekend. With some kids already back in school and others starting on Monday, we are down to our last "summer vacation" weekend for 2022. That might mean you want to take the family on one more trip to the beach. If you do, just make sure that the beach you want to go to is open.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Check Out These Beach and Water Bots That Are Cleaning up Michigan Beaches
Beaches in Muskegon, Michigan will look a little cleaner this summer thanks to a pair of litter bots. There's nothing worse than sitting down on the beach only to find yourself surrounded by garbage, specifically cigarette butts. People don't want to have to clean those nasty things up and now they won't have to thanks to technology.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Dog Repeatedly Bred at Michigan Puppy Mill Rescued by PETA, Now Recovering
You're about to meet Ruthie. The Jack Russell terrier was one of 39 dogs rescued from an illegal puppy mill here in Michigan. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Ruthie was part of an illegal breeding operation run by John D. Jones in Missaukee County, Michigan. In March of this year an investigation by PETA led to the rescue and seizure of the animals and a judge ruled that they were not to be returned to the breeder.
Is It Legal to Spank a Child in Michigan Schools?
19 U.S. states currently allow public schools to use corporal punishment to discipline children from preschool until they graduate. Is Michigan one of those 19 states?. The discussion of spanking in public schools is a hot topic right now after one school in Missouri is reinstating corporal punishment under a new policy.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0