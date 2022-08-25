ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky driver death rate 82% higher than national average

By Matthew Duckworth
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – New research from 10 years worth of data, courtesy of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, shows that Kentucky is the 8th most dangerous state to drive.

According to the research conducted by Agruss Law Firm , Kentucky experiences 96.66 driver deaths per 100,000 people, 82% higher than the national average. Kentucky reportedly had 4,319 deaths from 2010 to 2019.

Kentucky fatality numbers reached a high in 2016 with 473 reported total deaths, but that number has been declining since.

The top 10 most dangerous states for drivers are:

  • Mississippi
  • Wyoming
  • Alabama
  • Montana
  • Arkansas
  • North Dakota
  • West Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina

