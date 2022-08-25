ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols Gives Young Fan Game-Worn Jersey in Video

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

The future Hall of Famer saw the young boy’s sign and knew what he had to do.

A ticket to Albert Pujols’s farewell tour is well worth it when you get a game-worn jersey and a life-changing memory out of it.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, a young fan named Cooper per the Twitter account, can be seen by the Cardinals dugout during the team’s eventual 7–1 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field. But the score didn’t deter the future Hall of Famer from doing something amazing.

The boy was holding up a sign to Pujols and after seeing it, the designated hitter began taking off his jersey and slid it to the young fan. The boy looked like he thought he had to give him his jersey in return, and then he turned around with the game-worn jersey and his sign was revealed.

“Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!” the sign read.

The cameraman can be heard screaming “Albert, thank you” and “Oh my God, you got Albert’s jersey! Yes!” Before the season started, Pujols announced this would be his last season and fans are clearly aware that any interaction to have with the legendary slugger is going to be the last chance they ever get.

For this young fan, he made the best of his opportunity and will surely never forget it. The only question that remains is if he’s going to wash the jersey or not.

“Thank you so much @PujolsFive Cooper was beyond excited when you gave him your jersey,” Thursday’s tweet read. “He wore the jersey out of Wrigley and back to the hotel. We will be back today to cheer on @Cardinals You made a lifetime memory for our family.”

