ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Kurt Busch Is Out of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081tq8_0hV7boEc00

23XI Racing announced the veteran driver would miss the start of the postseason and withdrew the medical waiver requested for his eligibility.

23XI Racing announced Thursday that Kurt Busch not only will miss the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but that it also has withdrawn the medical waiver it requested for the veteran driver.

Although Busch’s win at Kansas Speedway in May had earned him a spot in the postseason, withdrawing the waiver request to maintain his playoff eligibility means he does not qualify for the playoffs, according to NASCAR’s rule book. A Cup Series win typically locks a driver into the 16-driver playoff field as long as they finish out the 26-race season within the top 30 for points and attempt to start each competition. Busch has missed five consecutive races.

“Kurt Busch has managed this difficult situation like the champion that he is,” NASCAR released in a statement. “Working closely with his doctors, every decision made has been in the best interest of his health, his competitors and the sport. Kurt has NASCAR’s full support as he continues to heal, and we look forward to seeing him return to the race car.

“23XI Racing has informed NASCAR that it is withdrawing Kurt’s medical waiver request. Per the NASCAR rule book, a spot has been made available for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The No. 45 car will continue to compete for the 2022 Owner Championship.”

This means two spots are up for grabs this weekend.

“Kurt has elevated our entire organization this year,” 23XI Racing team president, Steve Lauletta, said in a statement. “Although Kurt will not be competing for a championship this season, he will continue to play a vital role in the organization as he works with our competition group to keep improving and strengthening the team.”

The 44-year-old previously said that he would miss the regular season finale at Daytona this weekend as he recovers from the injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway in July. The crash in qualifying left him with concussion-like symptoms, and since then, Ty Gibbs has competed in the No. 45.

23XI Racing confirmed that Gibbs would “continue to substitute for Busch and will be behind the wheel” at Daytona.

“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car. I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do. I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season.”

More NASCAR Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement

Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Kurt Busch
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Crushing Teammate News

Over the past few weeks, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been trying to battle back from a head injury. However, shortly before the weekend kicked off, Busch made the decision to withdraw from the playoffs. Since he was going to miss the start of the playoffs, 23XI Racing withdrew its request for a medical waiver that would maintain the veteran’s playoff eligibility.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Race Car
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Not Happy With Weather News

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelly, needs this weekend rain to go away. On Saturday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted: "Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track. Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’

RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Sunday morning’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info, weather

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season has been postponed by rain to an old-school time: Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway. Originally scheduled to be run Saturday night, persistent rain forced NASCAR to move the finale to Sunday at 10 a.m. ET (CNBC, Peacock). It’s a throwback to Daytona’s first few decades when the track would play host to a race on the July 4 holiday that started at 10 a.m. (allowing teams and drivers to be on the beach).
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Top Speed

NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Unretires to Race Porsches?

Could there be any more exciting news than seeing one of the greats of NASCAR back in a race car? Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion, retired from the sport in 2015. Through his epic 25-year career, he became an American icon in the racing world. Not only did he bring NASCAR to mainstream prominence, but he was a legendary driver. He holds all-time records such as the youngest driver to win a title at the age of 24. With 93 career wins, he holds the most wins in the modern NASCAR era. It’s simple, the numbers don’t lie.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem

Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

92K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy