Kurt Busch Is Out of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

23XI Racing announced Thursday that Kurt Busch not only will miss the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but that it also has withdrawn the medical waiver it requested for the veteran driver.

Although Busch’s win at Kansas Speedway in May had earned him a spot in the postseason, withdrawing the waiver request to maintain his playoff eligibility means he does not qualify for the playoffs, according to NASCAR’s rule book. A Cup Series win typically locks a driver into the 16-driver playoff field as long as they finish out the 26-race season within the top 30 for points and attempt to start each competition. Busch has missed five consecutive races.

“Kurt Busch has managed this difficult situation like the champion that he is,” NASCAR released in a statement. “Working closely with his doctors, every decision made has been in the best interest of his health, his competitors and the sport. Kurt has NASCAR’s full support as he continues to heal, and we look forward to seeing him return to the race car.

“23XI Racing has informed NASCAR that it is withdrawing Kurt’s medical waiver request. Per the NASCAR rule book, a spot has been made available for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The No. 45 car will continue to compete for the 2022 Owner Championship.”

This means two spots are up for grabs this weekend.

“Kurt has elevated our entire organization this year,” 23XI Racing team president, Steve Lauletta, said in a statement. “Although Kurt will not be competing for a championship this season, he will continue to play a vital role in the organization as he works with our competition group to keep improving and strengthening the team.”

The 44-year-old previously said that he would miss the regular season finale at Daytona this weekend as he recovers from the injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway in July. The crash in qualifying left him with concussion-like symptoms, and since then, Ty Gibbs has competed in the No. 45.

23XI Racing confirmed that Gibbs would “continue to substitute for Busch and will be behind the wheel” at Daytona.

“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car. I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do. I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season.”

