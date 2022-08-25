ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

James A. Long briefly locked down after student takes airsoft gun on bus, mistaken as firearm

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
PALATKA, Fla. — Students and parents on the way to school drop-off this morning might have noticed a slight delay prior to school beginning after a school lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School.

A bus driver dropping off at the school noticed something suspicious with one of the students and alerted the bus depot to contact administration. The school principal, using EMMA, a school personnel and safety app, locked down the school. School administrators isolated the student as deputies arrived.

The 7-year-old student was found to have an airsoft gun in his backpack, which was initially mistaken as a real firearm due to its similar appearance. However, initial investigation revealed that it does not appear he had threatened anyone.

The EMMA app is used by all school personnel in Putnam County and can immediately contact 911 communications via a virtual panic button, allowing law enforcement to quickly respond to a school and to initiate an immediate school lockdown.

“This was a great test of all of our tools, training and updated safety techniques in the schools, from our apps to our school personnel to our behind-the-scene guardians and our deputies,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “The student was quickly isolated, the airsoft removed and verified as a toy and school started on time because of an observant bus driver.”

The investigation is continuing to determine if charges are appropriate.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot stress enough to parents, guardians and family members the importance of checking student’ backpacks prior to them going to school.

