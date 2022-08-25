Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in street after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning, Memphis police say. Officers were called to an area of Oakville Drive, not far from Lamar Avenue, where a woman was found in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on a possible...
2 arrested after shooting at car full of people, killing 1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested and charged after police say they shot at victims attempting to make an illicit purchase, killing one. On Monday morning just after midnight, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the area of James Road and North Hollywood Street, where they found a car of five people with two suffering from gunshot wounds.
Affidavit shows new details on Wednesday shooting of MPD officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The affidavit from Wednesday’s shooting that involved an MPD officer tells us two men have been charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder. 19-year-old Keyon Moore and 18-year-old Zancarrion Johnson are the two men charged with the crime. Police say they stepped out of their -...
Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control. On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue. The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect...
Parking and traffic details for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the continued redevelopment of Liberty Park, there are a few things patrons should prepare for on game day of the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Details of game day parking and traffic plans are below:. Stadium parking lots. All stadium lots, including...
Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon. The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic. Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall. Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the...
Affidavit: 3 charged after officer ambushed, shot during stolen vehicle investigation, 7 guns seized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are accused of ambushing a Memphis police officer Wednesday while the officer was looking for stolen vehicles in Southwest Memphis. Following the preliminary investigation, three men were detained Wednesday. Now, according to an affidavit released Thursday, Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones, are...
Man arrested after fleeing from police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police conducting a traffic stop as the Infiniti Q40 matched the vehicle from a shooting of an officer the previous day. On Aug 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., officers patrolled the area on Raines Rd; and found a Infiniti...
Woman indicted in Frayser gas station homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who allegedly shot and killed a man at a gas station in April was indicted on Tuesday on murder charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The DA’s office says 25-year-old Brittany Hill was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two...
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crown Plaza Hotel guests stopped a man from attempting to pull out a gun, police said. A hotel worker tried to get Damien Hood, 24, to leave the hotel located on North Second Street on Monday but he refused. Two hotel guests intervened and tried to...
Nearly 500 pending trials await newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Steve Mulroy took over as Shelby County District Attorney on Thursday. However, like so many other counties in Tennessee, Shelby County is dealing with a serious backlog in cases. On day one he already has hundreds of pending trials. The backlog can be particularly difficult for...
At least 2 more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with setting his dog on fire earlier this summer appeared in Shelby County court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riona, the dog, is recovering from her second surgery, with at least two more to go. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19 for Quishon...
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMC) - Two defendants named in a federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer are companies based in Memphis. A federal lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Storm Law Firm detailing a criminal conspiracy in which teenage athletes suffered abuse from Rockstar Cheer coaches. The lawsuit alleges that teenage boys...
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother was loading groceries into her car at Target on Wednesday when two armed men ambushed her and her one-year-old baby, forcing them to travel to a nearby ATM to withdraw money. Around noon, Memphis police responded to the robbery at Target located off Highway...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
901 Day previewing Memphis restaurants at a discounted price
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To celebrate 901 Day, Memphis restaurants offer their best food at a discount. Pablo’s Food Truck, usually located on Winchester Road, will be present at the upcoming 901 Day with their 901 taco plate at 20 percent off. The truck will join several other food...
Big developments coming to Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
Census undercounted Memphis by 16,000 residents, mayor says
The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says the 2020 census undercounted his city by almost 16,000 residents, leading him to join other big cities in challenging the results of the once-a-decade head count in the U.S. Mayor Jim Strickland says the census missed 15,895 residents, and that Memphis actually grew for...
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
I Love Memphis blogger shares 901 Day deals & events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is 901 Day in Memphis and the list of businesses getting in on the celebration keeps growing. I Love Memphis Blogger Holly Whitfield joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share all the free event and discounts you can enjoy, including the “Tigers on Tour” event at Grind City Brewing Company.
