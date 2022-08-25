Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky
Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??. Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.
wdrb.com
Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
wdrb.com
Country music star Tanya Tucker surprises crowd at Freedom Hall with national anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who attended the World Championship Horse Show on Saturday at Freedom Hall were treated to a special guest to kick things off. Country Music legend Tanya Tucker sung the national anthem on the back of a world champion saddlebred horse. Tucker's appearance was a surprise to many in attendance.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
WLKY.com
Country music star Tanya Tucker sings national anthem at World's Championship Horse Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music star Tanya Tucker flew into Louisville on Saturday just to sing the national anthem on the final day of the World's Championship Horse Show. 2022 marked the 119th event, and it took place in Freedom Hall as part of the Kentucky State Fair. Tucker...
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
WLKY.com
Friends and family release balloons in honor of civil rights activist prominent in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family honored the life of a prominent local activist on Friday. A balloon release was held in Chris Wells' honor at Gospel Missionary Church. The 33-year-old was one of the key voices in Louisville during the racial justice protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Residents rejoice as Louisville's Beecher Terrace enters new phase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new phase of a brand new neighborhood in Louisville just opened recently. For people who call the new area home, it means so much more than a new place to live. What You Need To Know. Beecher Terrace was originally built in 1939, but was...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
kentuckytoday.com
'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The curriculum at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Boyce College is not about the Bible or things related to the Bible, it is the Bible, seminary president Albert Mohler told students and faculty Tuesday (Aug. 26) morning in the school’s annual fall convocation at Alumni Memorial Chapel.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Louisville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Bullitt Central says extra precautions being taken following fight near football stadium
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight near Bullitt Central during a football game has parents concerned as the season continues on Friday night. Bullitt Central Principal Joe Pat Lee said there’s been a lot of talk, especially on social media, about what happened at last Friday’s game, but he said it didn’t actually happen at the game.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
Comments / 0