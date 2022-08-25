ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff to permanently close Aug. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showtime Cinemas, a community staple in Radcliff for decades, will soon close for good. A Facebook post says the last day will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Anyone with passes to Showtime Cinemas will be able to use those at the Movie Palace in Elizabethtown. Showtime is...
RADCLIFF, KY
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
City
Shepherdsville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
99.5 WKDQ

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
William Joyce
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Miniseries#Performance Info#Kenwood Drive In#Bernheim Arboretum#Research Forest#Forest Giants#Coraline
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The curriculum at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Boyce College is not about the Bible or things related to the Bible, it is the Bible, seminary president Albert Mohler told students and faculty Tuesday (Aug. 26) morning in the school’s annual fall convocation at Alumni Memorial Chapel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Community Policy