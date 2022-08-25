Read full article on original website
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
tornadopix.com
The world’s most famous architect designed the newest hotel in Los Angeles
The world is full of starches like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jin Jang, David Adjaye – even Zaha Hadid’s ghost is still going strong. But the most famous, and most likely to be found at the top of the lists about the greatest of all time, is the 93-year-old Frank Gehry.
Paul Williams Designed Homes for Stars Like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball in Neighborhoods He Would Not Have Been Allowed to Live In
Paul Williams designed at least 2,500 houses and commercial buildings, most of them in and around Los Angeles.
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
PLANetizen
Funding for Two Transit Projects Approved for the Valley in Los Angeles
Steve Scauzillo reports for the Los Angeles Daily News: “By unanimous votes of the [Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority] Board of Directors, about $66 million was approved to hire a construction management firm to oversee the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Line (ESFVLR) and about $44 million will go toward improvements to the existing Metro G Bus Rapid Transit Line, commonly known as the Orange Line.”
Mercedes-Benz opens its second-largest classic car center in Long Beach
Given Southern California's mild weather, time has been kind to Mercedes-Benz. Which is why the only Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in the U.S. is located here.
Vanessa Bryant’s award over leaked crash photos reduced by $1M after error discovered
LOS ANGELES — The $16 million verdict awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a federal jury on Wednesday will be reduced by $1 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict and informed the court, USA Today reported. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball Hall of Famer Kobe...
foxla.com
Former LA firefighter suing city for wrongful termination
Former Los Angeles fire battalion Robert Kilpatrick is suing the City of Los Angeles alleging wrongful termination. Kilpatrick was with LAFD for more than 30 years and became known as the first LAFD firefighter to be placed on leave over his refusal to get vaccinated.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
larchmontbuzz.com
A Great Use for All Those Take-Out Utensil and Condiment Packs
Well, it’s finally the weekend. And for many folks, that means at least one take-out or home-delivery meal somewhere along the way. Chances are that meal comes with a set of plastic-wrapped utensils (even if you didn’t request it, which isn’t supposed to happen but usually does), and some small condiment packets to complement your food. And chances may be even better that you don’t often use the utensils or condiments (especially when food is delivered to your home, where you already have such things)…so you currently have a huge pile, drawer, or bag full of the unused items – things you don’t really want to throw away, but which you’ll also likely never use.
foxla.com
List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
No Film School
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
CBS News
Look At This: The Paramour Estate
Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded
A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others.
davisvanguard.org
State Clears More than 1250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months
Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom on Friday announced that the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools. To highlight the successful state efforts, Governor Newsom...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Did This Disgraced Restaurateur Secretly Help LA’s Hottest Restaurant Get Off the Ground?
One of the buzziest restaurants in Los Angeles is currently buzzing for a not-so-great reason: The owners of Horses seem to have been involved—and may still be involved—with the disgraced restaurateur Ken Friedman. In a new report from Eater LA, Horses’ Liz Johnson, Will Aghajanian and Stephen Light acknowledge that Friedman helped out with the restaurant in its early days, but say he has no current ties to the spot. Friedman, however, says he’s a profit-sharing owner of the perpetually packed restaurant that has gained national acclaim, including a spot on Robb Report‘s 2022 ranking of the 10 Best New Restaurants...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
