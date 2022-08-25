ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Memories of ‘The Office’ live on in Scranton

By Chris Bohinski
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFWNy_0hV7aKuj00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fans of the NBC hit sitcom The Office know, “There ain’t no party like a Scranton party.”

Scranton is a must-see place if you love the world of Dunder Mifflin and Michael Scott.

In this week’s Destination PA, Chris Bohinski takes us on a tour of the electric city.

Scranton is Pennsylvania’s sixth most populous city, but even on the rainiest of days, that number increases by one group of loyal fans.

“You will be immersed in Scranton culture and in your glory if you are an Office fan,” said Douglas Fink, President & CEO of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply.

Located in Lackawanna county, Scranton is home to the Dunder Mifflin paper company.

In Michael Scott’s world, it is Dunder Mifflin, but in real life, it’s the Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company.

“Lots of people should come take a look, make a pilgrimage. Visit the tower and come visit us inside,” Fink told Eyewitness News.

Destination PA: State Capitol, the only town in the state, and more!

And with over 100 years of service, it is a staple of the Scranton landscape.

“Are you the world’s best boss?” asked PA Live host Chris Bohinski.

“That’s something I continually strive for,” Fink replied.

A few stone throws away is another landmark in the Scranton area but also well known because of their six mentions in The Office .

“Every day people are wandering through the restaurant. And we don’t have to ask them why they are here. We ask them why they are here – we just say where are you from, we know you’re here for The Office ,” said Jack Cooper, Co-owner of Cooper’s Seafood House.

The museum-like restaurant features priceless artifacts, collectibles, and displays.

“This used to be a beer cooler and it broke. I wanted to bring my toys in because my dad and uncles have their toys here,” stated Ryan Cooper of Cooper’s Seafood House.

The seafood haven is also home to one unique gift store, completely dedicated to fans of Dunder Mifflin.

“We started transitioning the whole gift shop into things we could sell related to The Office and right now we are 90 percent office,” Jack explained.

Just a short drive from Coopers, you will find Jeff D’Angelo’s art studio.

It is an Office fans’ haven where their favorite characters come to life.

“When I cartoon somebody, I don’t exaggerate too much. It looks like them but I put more detail in the face – whoops, you okay? More detail in the face and then less in the hands,” said Jeff D’Angelo, of D’Angelo’s design group.

If you are a fan of The Office , it is a safe bet that wherever you go in Scranton you will see, find, or locate something that will bring you back to the office and the world of Michael Scott and Dunder Mifflin

“We’re used to it, but they are seeing it for the first time. It’s like the 8th wonder of the world for O ffice fans,” D’Angelo stated.

