Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens
“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
Bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court prompts evacuation
The Middlesex Superior Court was evacuated Thursday morning as police investigated a bomb threat made against the building in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The police department said around 10:40 a.m. that its detectives and bomb squad were sweeping the courthouse. At noon police said the building had...
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Littleton: NH State Police Roundup
CONCORD, NH — An employee at a New Hampshire amusement park was injured on Saturday after falling off the platform of a roller coaster while it was in motion. The New Hampshire Department of Safety was contacted by Santa’s Village in Jefferson on Saturday after the employee, a man in his 50s, fell and suffered serious injuries.
Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH
MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Man shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a man was shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
Everett man killed in early morning crash
Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say
EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
Needles littered in Roxbury park near troubled 'Mass. and Cass'
BOSTON — Walking across Boston's Clifford Park, a community activist points out drug needles and related paraphernalia. "A bag that has heroin in it," Domingos DaRosa said as he pointed to one of the many items scattered on the ground. DaRosa, a youth football coach and a former at-large...
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
Massachusetts State Police rescue two missing teenage boys lost in Easton woods on Wednesday
Massachusetts State Police utilized helicopters to locate two teenagers lost inside a dense woodland area in Easton during a 4-hour search operation on Wednesday. In a statement released by Massachusetts State Police, authorities responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woodland area.
