Brevard County, FL

Orlando Date Night Guide

Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together

The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots for hiking in Orlando and Central Florida. These are great ideas for your next picnic or just a walk together to nourish your relationship.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida's Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
msn.com

Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect

The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
MALABAR, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
click orlando

Storm chances stay high through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The past week has seen a return to the typical summer pattern in Central Florida. Daily afternoon storms have ignited along the east and west coast sea breeze and have erupted and lingered through the night. A few storms will develop around lunch and increase in coverage through the afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
CHIPLEY, FL
click orlando

'Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:' Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
TITUSVILLE, FL

