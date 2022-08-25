Read full article on original website
Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues during launch of Artemis I at KSC
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tens of thousands of visitors will head to Florida’s Space Coast on Monday for the launch of Artemis I. The uncrewed mission around the moon will set the stage for NASA’s next lunar landing with astronauts. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots for hiking in Orlando and Central Florida. These are great ideas for your next picnic or just a walk together to nourish your relationship.
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
Tropics Watch: Hurricane Center highlights 4 systems for possible development in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a thankfully extremely quiet hurricane season to date, it’s beginning to look a lot more like the season’s peak. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting four tropical waves for potential development over the next five days. [TRENDING: ‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers.
Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect
The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
'I never saw the alligator.' How a Florida man survived vicious attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when he hit something hard. “It all happened very quickly, but I remember feeling the scales, the tongue and the teeth of this huge animal that looked like a Jurassic beast,” said La Verde, 34. La...
Aloha! Orlando’s Best Luaus and Other Hawaiian-Inspired Date Ideas
If you ask any couple which romantic destinations are on their travel bucket list, the majority will likely include Hawaii. In fact, of all the places in the world, three of Hawaii’s islands rank within the top 12 of U.S.... The post Aloha! Orlando’s Best Luaus and Other Hawaiian-Inspired Date Ideas appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Storm chances stay high through the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – The past week has seen a return to the typical summer pattern in Central Florida. Daily afternoon storms have ignited along the east and west coast sea breeze and have erupted and lingered through the night. A few storms will develop around lunch and increase in coverage through the afternoon.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
