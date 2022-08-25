ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Grazia

A Woman on TikTok Has Called Out A Made In Chelsea Cast Member For Trashing Her Flat

A TikTok user called @Phaedraphas has exposed a Made In Chelsea cast member for allegedly destroying her rental flat. The voice over of the video said, 'The time I rented my flat to a cast member of Made In Chelsea and it was a f*cking nightmare.' The video was also captioned, 'Story time: the most stressful part of the lead up to my wedding was dealing with this bonafide lunatic from Made In Chelsea. ' The video now has over 40k views and counting and is starting to go viral.
Grazia

Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Cameo At MTV’S VMA Awards

Anyone who stayed up to watch MTV's famous Video Music Awards last night will be forgiven for rubbing their eyes and wondering if they were hallucinating as Johnny Depp, dressed up in a spaceman suit, floated repeatedly onto their screens. The actor, 59, is enjoying an apparent public comeback which...
Grazia

House Of The Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy Is Our Latest Style Obsession

If you're not familiar with Emma D'Arcy, don't worry, you soon will be. Starring as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, alongside Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine, D'Arcy is on track to be catapulted straight into the limelight. With the second episode set to air on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV this Sunday, they'll be a household name within weeks, mark our words.
