A TikTok user called @Phaedraphas has exposed a Made In Chelsea cast member for allegedly destroying her rental flat. The voice over of the video said, 'The time I rented my flat to a cast member of Made In Chelsea and it was a f*cking nightmare.' The video was also captioned, 'Story time: the most stressful part of the lead up to my wedding was dealing with this bonafide lunatic from Made In Chelsea. ' The video now has over 40k views and counting and is starting to go viral.

