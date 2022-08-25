ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark could challenge for its hottest summer in recorded history

By Joe Punday
 3 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city could be sweating its way to a record, challenging for its hottest summer by average temperature in recorded history.

Newark’s average temperature since the start of June sits at 79.1 degrees, as of Thursday.

That marks the second-warmest average for the city since records were first kept in 1931, just one-tenth of a degree behind the record of 79.2 logged from June through August of 1993.

With another set of scorchers on the horizon , it is possible that Newark will break the record before August ends next week.

