ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
sungazette.news

Police: Verbal altercation escalates, leads to abduction charge

On Aug. 23 at 3:09 p.m., two individuals became embroiled in a verbal dispute in the hallway of a residential building in the 3200 block of 24th Street South, during which the suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving, Arlington police said. After a witness entered the area, the suspect...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a commercial parking lot in Rockville yesterday morning, August 27, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a lot in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike at 8:45 AM Saturday. Items were also reported stolen from at least one other vehicle in the same parking lot.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Meet The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team On National Dog Day

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Aug. 26, 2022, is National Dog Day in the United States, a day to recognize all that family and working dogs do for us everyday. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is marking the occasion by showcasing our K-9 Unit, a component of the agency’s Special Operations Division.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Baggies#Smartphone App#Drugs#Indian Head Highway#Ccso
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police

Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday. Authorities responded to a welfare check requested by a family member at a residence located at...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Bay Net

Father And Stepmother Charged In Connection With Child’s Death

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim. On...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
WALDORF, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy