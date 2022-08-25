Read full article on original website
Woman attacked by man with no pants on Virginia trail, police said
A woman was attacked by a man without pants on while she was on a popular trail in Fairfax County Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police. Officers responded to reports that a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at 8:12 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement Friday.
sungazette.news
Police: Verbal altercation escalates, leads to abduction charge
On Aug. 23 at 3:09 p.m., two individuals became embroiled in a verbal dispute in the hallway of a residential building in the 3200 block of 24th Street South, during which the suspect allegedly prevented the victim from leaving, Arlington police said. After a witness entered the area, the suspect...
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
Bay Net
Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrant For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Mall Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville. Detectives identified and charged 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a commercial parking lot in Rockville yesterday morning, August 27, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a lot in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike at 8:45 AM Saturday. Items were also reported stolen from at least one other vehicle in the same parking lot.
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
WJLA
Police investigate woman's homicide in Hyattsville after welfare check: PGPD
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a woman was found dead following a welfare check, according to a series of tweets from the department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to an address in the 2000 block of...
Bay Net
Meet The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team On National Dog Day
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Aug. 26, 2022, is National Dog Day in the United States, a day to recognize all that family and working dogs do for us everyday. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is marking the occasion by showcasing our K-9 Unit, a component of the agency’s Special Operations Division.
Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports
An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead in Hyattsville Home: Police
Prince George's County police are working to determine a motive and track down whoever is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in Hyattsville, Maryland on Sunday. Authorities responded to a welfare check requested by a family member at a residence located at...
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
Bay Net
Grand Jury Indicts 14 Officers On Misconduct In Office & Theft Charges In P.G. County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Yesterday, a Prince George’s County grand jury indicted 13 current Prince George’s County Police officers and one recently retired police officer on misconduct in office as well as felony and misdemeanor theft charges. The officers are accused of working secondary employment positions with...
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
mymcmedia.org
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
WUSA
Juvenile girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A girl in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found the juvenile shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, she later died.
Bay Net
Father And Stepmother Charged In Connection With Child’s Death
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim. On...
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect in 'suspicious event' involving elementary school student in Manassas Park
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with what they are calling a "suspicious event" involving an elementary school student in Manassas Park, Virginia. Manassas Park Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to Manassas Park Elementary School after a student reported she...
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf
A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced. Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer...
WTOP
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
