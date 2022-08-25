Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
Black composer's classical music piece to be performed in Harlem for 1st time in 85 years
Rehearsal for Friday's performance of "The Ordering of Moses" at Riverside Church in Harlem was running a little late Thursday night ... 85 years late.
See any movie for $3 at Regal movie theaters on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Movie tickets are usually pricey, so you won’t want to miss out paying just $3 for a ticket to any movie at a Regal theatre on Saturday. In partnership with the Cinema Foundation, Regal announced that the inaugural National Cinema Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at all Regal theatres. During the one-day-only event, you can buy any movie ticket for just $3, including all premium format screens.
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset In Sicily at Brooklyn Roots 9/20 or 9/21
On Tuesday, September 20th or Wedesday, September 21st, Brooklyn Roots is having a special dinner event: “SUNSET IN SICILY” at 6:30 pm. It’s a 6-course tasting menu with Wines paired again from our neighbors @CellaryInc. $150 per person – plus tax and gratuity. RESERVATIONS will ONLY...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
fox5ny.com
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
queenoftheclick.com
Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
NYC public schools menu for 2022-2023: A look at what students will be offered, including meatless Mondays and vegan Fridays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The largest school system in the nation has made changes to its meal plan for all New York City public school students to stay on par with Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to serve healthier food in city schools. Mondays and Fridays will be meatless. While...
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC
NEW YORK -- A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
Longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen in danger of closing
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A neighborhood and a community are trying not to say au revoir to a popular and longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s our life,” said Elyane Bruno, co-owner of Chez Napoléon. “We hope to open very soon.” Since 1960, Chez Napoléon has been a très petit slice of Paris, […]
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
William Greenberg Desserts Opens on Upper West Side
The Upper West Side has got to be a glorious place for the cookie monster. Already flush with some of the best cookies in the country, August 26 marked the addition of another: William Greenberg Desserts, an Upper East Side staple which has crossed the park to open an outpost at 285 Amsterdam Ave, between 73rd and 74th streets (formerly home to Jacques Torres).
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
69-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Outside Bronx Pizzeria
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of...
msn.com
Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says
BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
6sqft
From neglected mud patch to outdoor oasis, a Brooklyn backyard gets a garden makeover
After a top-to-toe renovation of their 1870s Clinton Hill two-family townhouse that spanned two years (read all about it here), 6sqft writer Michelle Cohen and her husband, Stanley Peck, decided to relegate sprucing up their brownstone backyard to “phase 2.” They’d already added a rear terrace with steps to the yard and created a small roof deck above their lower extension. The couple certainly planned to address the neglected outdoor space–even though the existing weed-jungle-meets-mud-patch had a certain overgrown charm. Below, hear from Michelle about the results, along with professional advice for creating a verdant outdoor space in the city.
Comments / 0