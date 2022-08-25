Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Here, Whether New York Needs It or Not
On a stretch of Midtown West so densely packed with fast food outlets it could almost make Terminal 4 at JFK feel like an artisanal greenmarket, a couple of guys from Los Angeles have given us yet another fast food outlet. Dave’s Hot Chicken, born as a pop-up in East Hollywood in 2017, boasts 700 franchise locations under development, an investor named Drake, and now, a debut New York location with a 30-minute queue. The reason for that wait, aside from the brand’s half-million Instagram plus followers, is the fact that Dave’s makes a tasty and halal hot chicken tender. It looks like a slab of rusty, corrugated metal — a bird forged from the pit of Mordor — and tastes of salt, sugar, and fire.
Eater
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
Eater
An Expert’s Guide to Eating the Minnesota State Fair
How to tackle the culinary smorgasbord that is the Minnesota State Fair? Local fair fanatic Alex Lodner has been hitting the iconic event for the past 15 years, spending nearly all 12 days each year gathering intel on the fair’s best hidden gems, affordable eats, and timeless favorites. Take a stroll down Dan Patch Avenue in her shoes.
Eater
Los Angeles Ice Cream Shop Dolly Llama Plans Las Vegas Location
West Coast ice cream spot, the Dolly Llama, is undergoing a major expansion, including a Las Vegas location. The ice cream and waffle shop is planned to open at 4632 S Maryland Pkwy. It is the first of five planned locations for the Las Vegas Valley, according to a release. Dolly Llama already has three locations in Los Angeles and one in Dallas. The popular ice cream eatery specializes in bubble waffles, folded into a cone and stuffed with ice cream, and thick, sugary waffles topped with sundaes. Other menu items include shakes, cups and cones, ice cream sandwiches and build-your-own-waffle kits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
A ‘Godfather’-Era Italian Restaurant Rises In Ballston Next Year
Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Don Tito, Taco Rock, Barley Mac, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots with a newly announced red-sauce joint for Ballston. Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar will open next summer in the rotunda-shaped, 4,800-square-foot corner that formerly housed Next Day Blinds (3865 Wilson Boulevard). The 40-year culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, says cult crime drama The Godfather is the inspiration behind a rustic redesign and menu full of comforting classics like homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, that stuffed cannoli made famous by the 50-year-old film. Italian wines will join Negronis and prosecco-topped bellinis, Puccinis, and spritzes at a 24-seat bar. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and crooners will set the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero.
Comments / 0