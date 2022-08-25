Read full article on original website
CeCelia Rivera
3d ago
what a joke! 5 years probation? with a child in the vehicle. she could've killed her self, that child or someone else. pitiful. Guess location and race really makes a difference.
Terry Duke
3d ago
This is totally ridiculous. Child endangering as well as public endangering. This sends horrible message that it's ok to drive drunk with an infant in your car to boot.
david culp
3d ago
Are you kidding me . Who does she know to get only probation & who was the judge. if this was in Rocky River Court they are getting real soft . back in the day . Judge Holmes would send her to prison no county jail . The justice system is a joke
