Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

57-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 28, 2022. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of E. Oak Street with multiple gunshot wounds at around...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
KCRA.com

Shooting at Sikh temple in Stockton leaves 3 people in hospital, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Northern California Sikh temple, authorities said. Officers found three victims – ages 32, 28 and 27 – at the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib temple in Stockton, the police department said. First responders transported all of them to the hospital for what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Jason David
KCRA.com

Family searches for answers after Sacramento car crash sends loved one to the hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County family is searching for answers after they said a loved one was seriously hurt in a car crash. Sacramento Police said that on the night of Saturday, August 20, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian laying in roadway near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police logs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

American River Parkway trail closure in Rancho Cordova due to construction

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Starting on Monday, parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months due to construction. The closures are from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance, the city of Rancho Cordova said. The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when it will reopen temporarily from Sept. 3-5.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
KCRA.com

'We don’t have to do this alone': Folsom event remembers service members' lives lost

FOLSOM, Calif. — A remembrance event for fallen service members drew dozens to Folsom Friday evening. The gathering, hosted by the nonprofit organization Warfighter Overwatch – a veterans and first responders support group – was a tribute to 13 American service members who died in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan exactly one year ago. Those remembered also included Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville.
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Cat adoption in Olivehurst comes with free home

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Do you want to adopt two cats for the pretty penny of $285,000? What about if those two cats come with a free house? Yes, you read that right. Spencer and Gin are two cats in Yuba County that are up for adoption with the purchase of a home in Olivehurst, the FieldHaven Feline Center said on social media this week.
OLIVEHURST, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs

Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

