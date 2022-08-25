Read full article on original website
Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
57-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 28, 2022. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of E. Oak Street with multiple gunshot wounds at around...
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
Woman shot, killed by Sacramento police after stabbing officer, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was shot and killed by Sacramento police after an officer was stabbed in the upper right arm on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said a woman reported just before 7:30 p.m. that she was assaulted by another woman near Plaza...
Shooting at Sikh temple in Stockton leaves 3 people in hospital, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a Northern California Sikh temple, authorities said. Officers found three victims – ages 32, 28 and 27 – at the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib temple in Stockton, the police department said. First responders transported all of them to the hospital for what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
Family searches for answers after Sacramento car crash sends loved one to the hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County family is searching for answers after they said a loved one was seriously hurt in a car crash. Sacramento Police said that on the night of Saturday, August 20, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian laying in roadway near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard. When officers got there, they found a woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police logs.
Grizzly Flats residents still feeling aftereffects of Caldor Fire hopeful of tiny homes
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is weighing the idea of bringing tiny homes to the dozens of Grizzly Flats residents still out of their homes. At its Tuesday meeting, Supervisor George Turnboo recommended the board explore the idea of purchasing "tiny" homes for...
American River Parkway trail closure in Rancho Cordova due to construction
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Starting on Monday, parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months due to construction. The closures are from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance, the city of Rancho Cordova said. The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when it will reopen temporarily from Sept. 3-5.
Ariel Roblin: Sacramento city, county leaders can better coordinate efforts on homelessness
Sacramento is dealing with a crisis. That's how city leaders describe the current situation with homelessness. It's so prevalent it shapes the look and feel of our city. The statistics are staggering. The number of unsheltered individuals has increased 67% since 2019. This week city and county leaders in Sacramento...
'We are Roseville': Mayor highlights victories, challenges in State of City address
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city of Roseville held a public, in-person State of the City address on the campus of West Park High School. The site of the speech on Friday was picked to highlight the long-awaited school campus...
'We don’t have to do this alone': Folsom event remembers service members' lives lost
FOLSOM, Calif. — A remembrance event for fallen service members drew dozens to Folsom Friday evening. The gathering, hosted by the nonprofit organization Warfighter Overwatch – a veterans and first responders support group – was a tribute to 13 American service members who died in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan exactly one year ago. Those remembered also included Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville.
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
Cat adoption in Olivehurst comes with free home
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Do you want to adopt two cats for the pretty penny of $285,000? What about if those two cats come with a free house? Yes, you read that right. Spencer and Gin are two cats in Yuba County that are up for adoption with the purchase of a home in Olivehurst, the FieldHaven Feline Center said on social media this week.
Very Local streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Sacramento
Love the Sacramento area and looking for love? The Very Local streaming service is casting for a new reality show. Very Local is now casting people in Sacramento to take part in a unique dating experience. Tired of using dating apps? Recently single and ready to mingle? Did you take...
Truckee woman biking across America for brain injury awareness makes it to Boston
BOSTON — A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended this week in Boston for one Truckee woman. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey. Cyclists left Oregon for the 4,300-mile journey...
Tax breaks encourage Sacramento vacant lot owners to make their gardens grow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Summer evenings are rather peaceful for Naomi Zarch. A few times a week, she visits a bountiful plot that's in her care at Oak Park Sol Community Garden. "It kind of gives you a little Zen downtime from work and the day," Zarch said. "I love...
CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs
Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
