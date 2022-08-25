Read full article on original website
Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA
DETROIT (WXYZ) — An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin. The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit. It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.
Tickets on sale now for Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview event
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show's signature gala returns this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever!. Tickets are on sale now for the black tie Charity Preview event which will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Grammy-winning...
Popular Michigan slide reopens after slick experience dangerously jetted riders
On Friday, the giant slide on Belle Isle Park reopened. It closed last week Friday after receiving widespread notoriety for the wrong reasons. There were videos of people tumbling and bouncing hard down the slide that went viral last weekend. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it made some...
Riders experience a much smoother ride as the Giant Slide reopens on Belle Isle
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eager riders once again lined up and donned burlap sacks Friday morning at the second reopening of the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit. “Adrenaline is pumping,” a rider said while waiting in line Friday morning for the second reopening of the now iconic Giant Slide on Belle Isle.
Detroit Weather: A summer weekend to end August
(WXYZ) — This Evening: The sun is back north of Detroit and it's clearing in the south. Temps in the 70s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high...
Concerns grow over Royal Oak ice rink as negotiations continue
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposal to build an ice rink in Royal Oak's Centennial Commons is being met with some opposition. The event producer is still in negotiations with the city attorney. They're discussing issues of cost and how the project will impact the park's green space.
Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators. “Our goal is and always has been a...
Southbound I-75 closing between 8 Mile & I-375 this weekend
(WXYZ) — I-75 will have major construction and a major closure this weekend in Detroit and the metro area. According to MDOT, southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Rd. to I-375 for road and bridge repairs this weekend. The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts...
Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody. Police have also recovered the suspect's weapon. According to authorities, the situation started around 4:45 a.m. when a 40-year-old female was discovered shot multiple...
Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
Thousands of University of Michigan nurses to vote on potential strike
(WXYZ) — A vote is underway to decide whether University of Michigan Health nurses will authorize their union to call for a strike. The Michigan Nurses Association says unfair labor practices have pushed health workers to the brink. The future is in the hands of about 6,200 registered nurses...
2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit; one driver arrested showing signs of impairment
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 in Detroit overnight. According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Mt. Elliott. Police say a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the median, and was then rear-ended by a Kia.
Michigan State Police stops marijuana blood testing over accuracy concerns with results
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division announced Friday it has temporarily stopped marijuana blood testing due to an issue discovered with the accuracy of toxicology blood screens for marijuana testing. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC...
