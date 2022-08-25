ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin. The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit. It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tickets on sale now for Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show's signature gala returns this year and is expected to be bigger and better than ever!. Tickets are on sale now for the black tie Charity Preview event which will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Grammy-winning...
DETROIT, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A summer weekend to end August

(WXYZ) — This Evening: The sun is back north of Detroit and it's clearing in the south. Temps in the 70s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Tonight: Cool and quiet night with clearing skies. Low of 59°. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Concerns grow over Royal Oak ice rink as negotiations continue

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A proposal to build an ice rink in Royal Oak's Centennial Commons is being met with some opposition. The event producer is still in negotiations with the city attorney. They're discussing issues of cost and how the project will impact the park's green space.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators. “Our goal is and always has been a...
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southbound I-75 closing between 8 Mile & I-375 this weekend

(WXYZ) — I-75 will have major construction and a major closure this weekend in Detroit and the metro area. According to MDOT, southbound I-75 will be closed from 8 Mile Rd. to I-375 for road and bridge repairs this weekend. The closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts...
DETROIT, MI
Van Gogh
Tv20detroit.com

Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Thousands of University of Michigan nurses to vote on potential strike

(WXYZ) — A vote is underway to decide whether University of Michigan Health nurses will authorize their union to call for a strike. The Michigan Nurses Association says unfair labor practices have pushed health workers to the brink. The future is in the hands of about 6,200 registered nurses...
ANN ARBOR, MI
