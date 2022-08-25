Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol boy who went missing after not showing up to school has been found
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy reported missing on Monday after not showing up to school has been found. Police early Wednesday said the boy, 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, “has been located and is safe.” The Silver Alert for the teen was canceled. Police on Wednesday did not elaborate...
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Vernon police searching for ‘endangered’ missing man
VERNON — Police are searching for a missing man who they say is “endangered.”. The man, Ionel Simbotin, 54, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday around the area of 275 South St., police said. His family is concerned for his welfare. Simbotin is described as a...
State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union
UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary
ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
Register Citizen
CT state police: Merritt Parkway wrong-way driver arrested in Stratford on multiple charges
STRATFORD — A 59-year-old Fairfield man who was driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Thursday, state police said. Troopers with the Connecticut State Police’s Troop I in Bethany and Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls reporting...
Middletown Duo Nabbed For Robbing People's United Banks Inside Stop & Shop Supermarkets
Two Connecticut men have been arrested for allegedly carrying out multiple robberies this summer at People’s United Bank branches located in Stop & Shop supermarkets in the state. Middlesex County residents, Gino Rizzo, age 28, and Jalania Pantano, age 27, both of Middletown, were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30...
Register Citizen
CT State Police investigating death of Hebron suspect four days after trooper used stun gun to get him into custody
HEBRON—State police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Hebron man who was found dead four days after a trooper used a stun gun to take him into custody while investigating a domestic violence complaint in Canterbury on Aug. 24, reports said. Two troopers from Troop D in Danielson...
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
News 8 Exclusive: A ride-a-long with undercover detectives in Hartford
In a News 8 exclusive, we were with Connecticut State Police as an elite unit of undercover detectives surveyed the streets of Hartford. Their goal is to get drugs off the streets and get those suffering from addiction the help they need.
Register Citizen
Scooter crash in Stratford sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, official says
STRATFORD — A man riding a motorized scooter was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Mill River Country Club Thursday evening, according to a fire official. The fire department was called to the intersection of Main and East Main streets around 6:30 p.m....
Register Citizen
Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash
STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
Register Citizen
Manchester police investigating McKee Street shooting, crash
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a shooting on McKee Street. Lt. Ryan Shea said officers were at the scene as of 9:50 p.m. Officers believe a nearby crash involving a pedestrian was related to the incident.
Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a wrong-way driver who caused an accident on Route 15 in Milford Thursday morning. Troopers said that at approximately 2 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15, near exit 55. Shortly after receiving these reports, […]
Register Citizen
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
