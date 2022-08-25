Music instructor David Williams is 'in the making'

David Williams will be the first to tell you he is not a maestro, and his instruction will not make your child one.

But then, according to Williams, owner of Maestro in the Making, neither were Mozart nor Beethoven.

“We don’t believe that anyone is ever made, no matter what you do,” he said. “Like I don’t call myself the maestro, and the kids are in the making. I’m in the making as well.”

For example, a doctor practices medicine. A lawyer practices law.

“That says to me that after all the education, all the degrees, even after all the experience, they’re still consistently learning and improving, and becoming better, which is the making,” Williams said. “So I stress that message to my students, which is no one’s ever made whatever you do, as good as you are, you have to continue to get better.

“So that’s the concept: We we’re always, always in the making.”

Williams may not have a degree in music, but what he does have is experience and a determination to not only make music but to teach it as well. He and 12 students are wrapping up the summer session of Maestro in the Making, offered as part of the city of Toledo’s more than 100 summer programs.

The company, which began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, will present its first live recital Saturday, 6 p.m., at Ice Restaurant, 405 Madison Ave.

Williams said he is waiting to hear whether his application to continue his program in the fall has been approved, though he will still be teaching children from ages 7 to 18, mostly musical novices, even after the city summer program ends.

“Over 90 percent of my students have not played an instrument before,” Williams said.

He encourages the parents to stay during a lesson so he can not only gauge the relationship between the parent and the child, but to also form one among the three of them.

Williams said that his parents made an investment in him when he was a child, and he learned classical music from the wife of the principal at Apostolic Christian Academy in Sylvania.

“That’s what gave me the foundation to take it on my own and to transform it to church and concerts and weddings, everything that I’ve done in my experience as a musician,” he said. “My parents were the foundation of putting me in an environment that was conducive going forward and not just let me tinker and tacker.”

He notes that his students get frustrated. And students have cried. But he said he’s never turned away a student because of lack of talent. Because, he says, talent doesn’t really matter.

“When it comes down to it, I haven’t seen anyone who has gone home and practiced every day and it’s not worked,” Williams said. He compared conquering the piano to playing basketball. “If you [practice] that every day, you’re going to shoot better, whether you have a natural affinity for it or not.”

Learning the piano, or any new skill, can be challenging. But it depends on the student’s determination and will to continue, he said.

“I never quit. Piano is one thing in my life that I never let anyone tell me I couldn’t do, I never let anyone stop me from doing it,” he said.

Williams says he believes his company has the potential to be a national and an international brand. He envisions writing his own curriculum and possibly franchise out so the program can be implemented in different communities. His program has already received some recognition.

“I’ve been nominated every year since I first started for the best music lessons in the Toledo City Paper. In 2020 I won runner-up, right behind Forte and a few other people,” he said “The city grant just literally catapulted me into a whole new direction with my company.”

His direction, he said, is to start a child on a journey.

“I don’t mean to be anybody’s Juilliard,” he said. “I believe that if we can just get them started, they can take this journey however far they want to take it.”

And he’d be happy to accompany them on their journey.

THE TOLEDO Ballet holds open auditions for its 82nd production of The Nutcracker , which takes place at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. and Dec. 11 at the Stranahan Theater. Auditions are Sept. 15-19 at the Toledo Ballet studio, located at 5327 Monroe St. Dancers enrolled at Toledo Ballet as well as other community programs are invited to audition.

All dancers auditioning for Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker must be at least 7 years old by Sept.1, and pay a $25 audition fee. Non-Toledo Ballet students must call the administrative office at 419-471-0049 to determine an appropriate audition level. Dates are Sept. 15-16 (Levels 5 and higher, ages 14 and older); Sept. 17 (Levels 1-4, ages 7 and older); Sept.18-19: (call backs)

Coming up:

■ First Presbyterian of Maumee, 200 E. Broadway St., Maumee, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Pride of Toledo Chorus of Sweet Adelines International. The local women’s barbershop group’s program will consist of a variety of a cappella music in the barbershop-style, arranged for female voices. The program is free and will be about 45 minutes. Visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.

■ 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg, Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.: Music in the Garden featuring the Bridge County Bluegrass Trio. Free.

■ Lucille’s Jazz Lounge at TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., Toledo, Friday. 8 p.m.: Toledo Jazz Orchestra presents Alain Trudel in his Lucille’s Jazz Lounge debut in his first season as artistic director of the Toledo Jazz Orchestra. Tickets are $7 to $12.

Saturday, 7:15 to 10:30 p.m.: The Good, the Bad, and the Blues offers a spicy mix of blues, soul, and a touch of gospel. Aayan Naim is the bandleader and guitarist. Tickets are $12 to $18. Visit lucillesjazzlounge.com for tickets.

■ St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.: The Toledo Irish American Club presents Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones. Tickets are $20. Go to bit.ly/3wpFPlj .

■ Ottawa Park, 2200 Kenwood Blvd., Toledo, Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.: Celebrate the Glass City JazzFest with jazz performances leading up to the main event on Sunday. Free.

■ Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, Thursday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Jazz in the Garden featuring the Zen Zadravec Quartet. Tickets are $5 for members, $10 general admission, cash only at the gate. Go to metroparkstoledo.com .

■ Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave., 7 p.m., Thursday: Music at the Market featuring Caswell and the Company. Free.

■ Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Rd., Monclova, Sunday, 7 to 10 p.m.: Sanctus Real benefit concert to support Gap Toledo. Free. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3KeM8h0 .

■ Toledo Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4930 Flanders Rd., Toledo, Sunday, 6 p.m.: Avenue Trio in concert. Free. Call 419-882-8734.

■ Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Toledo, Friday. 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m.: Toledo Opera presents the award-winning Blue . Tickets $69 to $119. Call 419-255-7464 or visit toledoopera.org .

