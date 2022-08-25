ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
College Football HQ

Nebraska makes humiliating history in Week 0 loss

Week 0 was supposed to be Nebraska's coming out party, giving the nation a first glimpse at the improvements Scott Frost and company had made. And it started out that way, with some early offensive fireworks behind quarterback Casey Thompson, but ultimately Nebraska lost yet another one score game ...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska fans simultaneously do surrender cobras after back-breaking interception

The season-opener in Week 0 hardly went the way that Nebraska fans had hoped it would, with the team falling 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the season-opener. The Cornhuskers were relatively large favorites in the overseas matchup and blew a double-digit lead that could mostly be attributed to a questionable onside kick decision by head coach Scott Frost, who has since caught most of the heat from the unexpected loss.
saturdaytradition.com

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
ponyfans.com

How is Scott Frost still employed?

Nebraska is not quite the same draw and program it was when Frost played there. Pretty much a bottom feeder in the Big 10 and has been since day one. Through it all, they still have a great fan base and have tremendous support. Just not enough entertainment options in that state.
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Tested but Victorious Against Pepperdine

Lindsay Krause/Kenzie Knuckles- Left side (front/back) Whitney Lauenstein/Nicklin Hames- Right side (front/back) Nebraska survived and, in a way, thrived through errors and awkward plays. Sometimes the set was a little off, other times the ball was between two players and they hesitated to go for the it. These were moments where the Huskers out sync, and the final score is the evidence. These moments gave Pepperdine a way to win, and they sure tried.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022

With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
WOWT

High school football Week 1: 2022 season gets started

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football season is off and running with some big Week 1 match-ups. Here are some of the highlights from tonight’s action. SCOREBOARD: Check on more Nebraska and Iowa high school football scores below.
News Channel Nebraska

Bulldog defense suffocates Cowboys in season opener

OMAHA - Boys Town led Auburn 8-7 late in the first quarter Friday night in the season opening game for both teams in 2022 on the gridiron. But it was Auburn coming away with the 33-8 victory after scoring 26 unanswered points to pull away behind a powerful rushing attack and high-flying defense.
1011now.com

Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
Panhandle Post

Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska

Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
