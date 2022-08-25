ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoMacro® Partnership Benefits Wildlife Conservation for Third Consecutive Year

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
VIOLA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--

GoMacro®, known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, is excited to partner with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for the third year in a row. Best known for its Orphans’ Project, the first and most successful elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation program in the world, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a pioneering conservation organization dedicated to the protection of wildlife and habitats in East Africa. Annually, during the month of August, 10% of net proceeds from GoMacro’s Smooth Sanctuary MacroBar are donated to the non-profit organization.

GoMacro® Partnership Benefits Wildlife Conservation for Third Consecutive Year (Credit: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust)

“Partnering with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is one more way we live out our company principles to ‘Tread Lightly’ and ‘Give Back,’” says Jola Sonkin, Co-Founder, and CEO of GoMacro. “Their holistic approach to providing both protection to animals and conservation of key habitats is aligned with our mission to have a positive impact on the planet.”

This year, GoMacro has also adopted a two-year-old elephant named Vaarti, who was rescued by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya’s Tsavo National Park after his mother was a victim of poaching. Thanks to the non-profit, with financial support from GoMacro, the orphaned elephant is receiving the medical care, nourishment, and enrichment he needs to eventually return to a wild herd.

“Giving back is at the core of our mission as a company, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with an organization that has international impact,” says Sonkin.

In addition to the Smooth Sanctuary MacroBar, GoMacro offers three other Give Back Bars® —Everlasting Joy, Protein Replenishment, and Sunny Uplift— benefiting nonprofits Feeding San Diego, Solutions for Change, Farm Sanctuary, and The Keep A Breast Foundation throughout the year.

The Double Chocolate + Peanut Butter Chips MacroBar is available for purchase at retailers nationwide, Amazon, and gomacro.com.

About GoMacro

GoMacro® is the transformative leader in healthy and delicious plant-based protein and nutrition bars. Mother-daughter owned and based in a small rural community, their goal is to inspire others to have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit with products that make a positive impact on the world. All GoMacro MacroBars® are sustainably sourced and are Certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, C.L.E.A.N., and Soy-Free. Follow @gomacro on social and learn more at www.gomacro.com.

