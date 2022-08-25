ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqQeS_0hV7XiIE00
Financial News

The Government will step up to help people more over the coming months, a minister has promised ahead of record energy bills set to be announced on Friday.

Will Quince, an education minister, said there is “no question” there will be further support on top of what was announced in May.

Energy bills are widely expected to top £3,500 per year for the average household from the start of October, compared to £1,971 today.

“There is no question in my mind whatsoever, both listening to the two leadership candidates but also just looking at our economy … that the Government is going to act and put in place a further package of support measures,” Mr Quince told LBC radio.

“Now, we will have to wait a couple of weeks for a new prime minister to set out their agenda alongside a new chancellor, but both leadership contenders have been clear there will be a fiscal event and more help will be coming.”

It comes amid increasing calls on the Government to introduce radical support, comparable to the furlough and loan schemes at the start of the pandemic.

Resolution Foundation boss Torsten Bell said on Thursday the massive spike means that “radically rethought policy answers are needed otherwise we’re heading for thousands having their energy shut off and millions running up arrears”.

He added: “When we thought bills were heading to mid-£2000s, the textbook economic answer of let prices rise (so everyone has incentives to cut use) (and) support lower income households was … the right answer. But it’s time to recognise that is not the world we’re living in.”

Ofgem will announce the new price cap on Friday morning. Analysts expect the cap to be set at between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household.

That will not be the end of it. More than £1,000 is expected to be added to the cap in January. By April it might have hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione on Thursday morning.

The rises are hitting home with households as a tracker from Which? showed that satisfaction with UK living standards and income has plunged.

The consumer insight tracker showed satisfaction at its lowest point since 2014, even before Ofgem announces the cap hike.

Some 93% of consumers said they were worried about energy prices.

The watchdog’s latest survey found just over half of consumers (55%) are currently satisfied with their standards of living while just 39% are content with their household income and 34% are happy with their savings.

Confidence in household finances has plunged to the level it was at the start of the pandemic as inflation driven largely by food and energy prices reached a 40-year high.

Which? said it was clear that the Government’s current package to help with the soaring cost of living would not sufficiently protect consumers.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “The Government must move quickly to increase the amount of financial support it is providing to families and households who are struggling.

“Tackling the cost-of-living crisis must be at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray. Businesses should also do everything in their power to make sure customers are getting a good deal and those facing serious financial hardship are protected.”

Citizens Advice said that it has seen a spike in people worried about their bills even before they hit the eye-watering levels expected this winter.

“We’re seeing huge numbers of people coming to us who have never had to turn to Citizens Advice before for help, who have never had problems with bills before,” David Mendes da Costa, principal policy manager, told the PA news agency.

“Government has a critical role in all of this and there has to be a package of support, and it has to come now.”

Vulnerable groups are particularly worried about what the energy price spike will mean for them.

Kidney Care UK warned that the cost of running a home dialysis machine could be more than £2,200 per year from January if current predictions come true.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sinn Fein warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol

Any move by the UK Government to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol would be reckless and inflict damage on the region’s economy, a Sinn Fein minister has warned. Finance Minister Conor Murphy said triggering the Article 16 mechanism to suspend elements of the post-Brexit protocol would make the job of resolving issues with the Irish Sea trading arrangements more difficult.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Mammoth#Lbc#Resolution Foundation
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
newschain

Chancellor suggests those on £45,000 could struggle with sky-high bills

The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter. Nadhim Zahawi said things will be “really hard” for middle-earners, as well as society’s most vulnerable, as the energy price cap...
ECONOMY
newschain

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021. South Yorkshire Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided...
POLITICS
newschain

Israeli tycoon appeals against corruption conviction in Swiss court

Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz was returning to court in Switzerland on Monday to appeal against his conviction on charges of corrupting foreign public officials and forging documents. The case in Geneva is linked to his firm’s bid to reap lavish iron ore resources in the west African country of...
LAW
newschain

UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it is a “problem” if Britain cannot call itself a friend of France, amid an unexpected diplomatic row sparked by comments made by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a hustings. The French premier said that he believed the UK was a “friend”...
POLITICS
newschain

Many Ukrainian refugees struggling to find work in UK, survey suggests

Many Ukrainians who have come to the UK are struggling to find work because their qualifications are not recognised and due to language difficulties, a survey suggests. Most who have fled the war in their homeland to come to Britain do not know how to access benefits or alter their visas now they have arrived, the findings also indicate, as well as revealing how some feel nervous, anxious or depressed.
JOBS
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy