New Caney ISD trustees approve larger budget, lower tax rate for FY 2022-23
New Caney ISD trustees approved the district's budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 on Aug. 15. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD’s board of trustees approved a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that is almost $20 million more than the previous fiscal year’s budget, according to district budget documents.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables’ offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23
Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners propose tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336 for fiscal year 2022-23 at their Aug. 23 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved a proposed a tax rate of $0.029336...
League City tax rate to drop at least $0.05
League City will officially approve its fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate Sept. 27. (Courtesy city of League City) While League City's fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate is not yet official, it will end up at least $0.05 lower than the existing rate. League City City Council on Aug. 23 approved...
First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023
The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
See recent trends in office, industrial and retail real estate in The Woodlands area in August
See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Recent trends in commercial occupancy continued as of August reports, with office vacancies in The Woodlands area up to 17.6%, compared to 16.2% a year ago. Although industrial spaces remain leased at a rate of over 93%, no industrial space is under construction in The Woodlands area. Retail occupancy increased from 95% in the third quarter of 2021 to 95.4% as of Aug. 1, and 188,980 square feet of retail space is under construction.
Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approves November tax rate election
Through a 6-1 vote, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has called a special tax rate election set for Nov. 8. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has officially given the go ahead for a voter-approval tax rate election. The board of trustees voted...
No election this fall for Friendswood ISD’s open board positions
Beau Egert will replace Position 5 Trustee Robert C. McCabe (top row, left) in November. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) No election will be held this fall for Friendswood ISD’s three open board of trustees positions. Only one candidate filed an application for each of the seats by the Aug. 22...
See student enrollment trends, salaries and more data for Spring, Klein ISDs
At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2021-22 school year, while Spring ISD's student enrollment has dropped by 5.54% during that same time period. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At Klein ISD, student enrollment has dropped by 0.6% from the 2018-19 school...
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Magnolia ISD calls first bond election since 2015 for Nov. 8, says future bond likely for third high school
The board approved a bond package at the Aug. 8 meeting that includes funds to build new schools, expand space for career and technical education programs, purchase new buses and add synthetic turf to fields at the high schools, among other projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Magnolia ISD board of...
Starling at Bridgeland to open this summer in Cypress
Residents have access to a resort-style pool. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in an Aug. 25 press release that preleasing is in progress at Starling at Bridgeland, 16200 Bridgeland High School Drive, Cypress, and the first residents are set to move in later this summer. The 358-unit multifamily development is located at Bridgeland Central, the master-planned community’s future 925-acre town center.
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
Spring ISD board Positions 1, 2, 3 are uncontested ahead of Nov. election
Spring ISD board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges (left) and Trustee Deborah Jensen (right) have filed for re-election in the Nov. 8 election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, no challengers have filed to run for three Spring ISD...
Missouri City council approves agreement for intersection upgrade
Missouri City City Council recently approved an agreement for a future signal upgrade to a major intersection. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) An upgrade for a traffic signal at one of Missouri City’s major intersections, Hwy. 6 at Township Lane, is one step closer to construction. During its Aug. 15...
Here’s who’s running for Tomball ISD school board in the Nov. 8 election
Eleven candidates are running for four positions on the Tomball ISD school board. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 general election closed Aug. 22, and 11 candidates are running for the four open Tomball ISD board of trustees positions, according to candidate filing information posted on the district's website.
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
West University Place considers progressive rate charges for city water bills as drought conditions persist
The city of West University Place is looking at options for its water rates as drought conditions persist. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 22 meeting, the West University Place City Council was presented a report on monthly residential water consumption alongside possible rate changes for water use. Of...
Montgomery ISD projects beginning from May’s $326.9M bond
PBK Architects was selected this summer to work on designing the upgrades to the MISD Athletic Complex across from Montgomery High School. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery ISD is beginning work on several projects funded by its 2022 bond package totaling $326.9 million that voters approved in May. 1. MISD...
