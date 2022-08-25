ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate

Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables’ offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery proposes same tax rate for FY 2022-23

Montgomery City Council will vote on the city's tax rate Sept. 13. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Montgomery is proposing a tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 of $0.4 per $100 valuation. This is the same tax rate council adopted during FY 2021-22. The tax rate is set to be adopted at a regular City Council meeting Sept. 13.
MONTGOMERY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Business
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of parks and recreation upgrades in The Woodlands estimated at $8.2M in 2023

The Woodlands Chief Operating Officer Chris Nunes presented a parks and recreation plan at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The first phase of parks and recreation improvements planned in The Woodlands Township in the coming years includes $8.2 million in projects identified for 2023, according to discussion at the Aug. 24 board of directors meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

See recent trends in office, industrial and retail real estate in The Woodlands area in August

See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Recent trends in commercial occupancy continued as of August reports, with office vacancies in The Woodlands area up to 17.6%, compared to 16.2% a year ago. Although industrial spaces remain leased at a rate of over 93%, no industrial space is under construction in The Woodlands area. Retail occupancy increased from 95% in the third quarter of 2021 to 95.4% as of Aug. 1, and 188,980 square feet of retail space is under construction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Tax Assessment#Board Of Directors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Woodlands Township Board#Conroe Isd
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Community Impact Houston

Starling at Bridgeland to open this summer in Cypress

Residents have access to a resort-style pool. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in an Aug. 25 press release that preleasing is in progress at Starling at Bridgeland, 16200 Bridgeland High School Drive, Cypress, and the first residents are set to move in later this summer. The 358-unit multifamily development is located at Bridgeland Central, the master-planned community’s future 925-acre town center.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University Place considers progressive rate charges for city water bills as drought conditions persist

The city of West University Place is looking at options for its water rates as drought conditions persist. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 22 meeting, the West University Place City Council was presented a report on monthly residential water consumption alongside possible rate changes for water use. Of...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy