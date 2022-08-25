See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Recent trends in commercial occupancy continued as of August reports, with office vacancies in The Woodlands area up to 17.6%, compared to 16.2% a year ago. Although industrial spaces remain leased at a rate of over 93%, no industrial space is under construction in The Woodlands area. Retail occupancy increased from 95% in the third quarter of 2021 to 95.4% as of Aug. 1, and 188,980 square feet of retail space is under construction.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO