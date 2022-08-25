ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks rise, but remain stuck in the red for the week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162MIU_0hV7XUsw00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes remain in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 33,008 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Technology stocks and banks made solid gains. Apple rose 0.8% and Bank of America rose 1.3%.

Telehealth services providers rose after Amazon shut down its in-house telemedicine service for employees. Teladoc gained 3.2%.

Earnings updates weighed heavily on several companies. Software company Salesforce fell 5.9% and discount retailer Dollar Tree fell 10.1% after they trimmed their financial forecasts for the year.

Bond yields were edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.08% from 3.11% late Wednesday.

The broader market has been making modest moves throughout much of the week, following a tumble on Monday that was its worst day in months. Investors are focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It has been the setting for market-moving speeches in the past and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday.

Investors are hoping that Powell will offer more clarity on the central bank's plans for future interest rate hikes. The Fed has been raising interest rates try and slow the economy and tame the hottest inflation in four decades. Wall Street is worried that it could hit the brakes too hard and send the economy into a recession.

The U.S. economy has already contracted for two straight quarters, but an update from the government showed that it actually shrank less than economists expected during the second quarter. Two quarters of a shrinking economy is an informal sign of a recession, but pockets of the economy remain strong enough to counter some of those concerns. Consumer spending remains strong and the employment market remains robust, with low unemployment and strong hiring.

There are also some welcome signs that inflation could be easing. Gasoline prices have fallen, along with food commodity staples like wheat and corn. The government's July report on consumer prices showed that lower gas prices essentially halted inflation, though it remains historically hot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#U S Economy#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bank Of America#Salesforce#Dollar Tree#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
106K+
Followers
118K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy