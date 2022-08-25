Arizona’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best quarterbacks

By Brittany Bowyer

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Arizona high school football. Our first list focuses on the quarterbacks.

There are hundreds of standout football players in Arizona and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about any other signal-callers worthy of fans’ attention in 2022.

Brendan Anderson, Mountain Ridge, 2023

A three-star quarterback, Anderson also gets things done academically, which is why he boasts an offer from the Ivy-League Yale Bulldogs. For Anderson, his performance this year is going to be critical for Mountain Ridge as the program looks to continue pushing forward in an incredibly stacked region. Last season, Anderson led Mountain Ridge to a handful of wild wins, including a stunning victory over Centennial. His stats included completing 214 of 386 pass attempts for 3,037 yards on the season, 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Christopher Arviso II, Mountain Pointe, 2023

While Arviso might not have any offers at this point in time, he’s still not a player to be slept on this year as he enters his senior season. Determined to bring the Pride back into the conversation, Arviso has been vocal around his focus and goal. Last fall, he finished the season with a 66.8 completion percentage, racking up 1,821 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Navi Bruzon, Liberty, 2024

Despite splitting playing time last year with Dom Ochoa, Bruzon still managed to complete 104 of 140 pass attempts for a 74 completion percentage, while rushing for 715 yards including 10 touchdowns. Now, Bruzon will look to lead Liberty past the semifinals and to a state championship for the first time since 2019. While he currently only has an offer from Morgan State, you can expect his list to grow as his playing time increases this year along with his stats.

Brayden Cherry, Cienega, 2023

After getting no playing time since his freshman year due to the COVID-19 outbreak disrupting the 2020 season, Cherry was able to surprise quite a few people with his quick progression on the field in the duration of the 2021 season. After a rough start, Cherry was able to find his swing and finish the season completing 126 out of 210 pass attempts for 1,785 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With Cienega’s two biggest workhorses on the ground now departed, it’s likely we see Cherry resort to passing a little more this season. While he doesn’t have any offers at this time, Cherry has been working hard in the offseason and with how quickly he progressed last year, he will be one to keep an eye on as he looks to finish his high school career on a high note.

Carter Crispin, Red Mountain, 2023

A two-sport athlete, Crispin’s participation in track has helped make him a faster and more agile player on the football field. He also is incredibly smart, with a 4.3 GPA. A true competitor, Crispin made quite the name for himself during his junior season. Leading the Mountain Lions to a record of 11-3, Crispin completed 224 of his 331 pass attempts for 2,585 yards, 27 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. While he didn’t need to run the ball much himself last season, only doing so 40 times, he still managed to average 6.1 yards per carry. It’s shocking that more colleges haven’t come knocking for Crispin, but if Red Mountain has the season the team is capable of, coaches will definitely be watching.

Adam Damante, ALA Gilbert North, 2023

The senior quarterback who helped lead the Eagles to quite a season in 2021 has since orally committed to NAU. As a junior, he finished the season with an outstanding 3,382 passing yards with nearly a 65 completion percentage for 46 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. As the Eagles look to compete this year, Damante is going to be battling against some of the other top quarterbacks in the state, as the 3A Conference seems to be stacked.

Devon Dampier, Saguaro, 2023

Ineligible for the first five games of the season due to transferring, Dampier was still able to put a bow on his overall junior year after he helped lead the Sabercats to the 2021 Open Division championship. Playing in eight games last year including the postseason, Dampier racked up a total of 770 yards, completing 50 of his 76 pass attempts, along with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions. The pro-style quarterback averages 15.4 yards per pass, which will certainly be beneficial when they’re fighting for crucial yardage.

Caden Dawes, Canyon del Oro, 2023

The Canyon del Oro quarterback was one of the silent assassins last year on the field, and with only eight seniors who graduated last year, Dawes has a plethora of returning talent to help support him. Dawes received his first offer from Hastings College back in May, and throughout the summer he participated in various camps such as the Peyton Manning Quarterback Camp in New Orleans. After finishing his junior season with a 53.2 completion percentage while accumulating 1,807 passing yards for 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, he’ll be looking to continue improving upon those numbers as Canyon del Oro is among the teams many believe is a 4A championship contender. One of the biggest things to jump off the stat sheet is his average yards per pass, which equates to 19.9.

Will Galvan, Cactus, 2023

Going into his third year as the starting signal-caller for Cactus, Galvan has seen quite a bit of physical growth over the years. While he’s a bit on the smaller side, Galvan still has received a handful of offers, including Arizona Christian University and the University of Jamestown. In 2021, Galvan helped lead the Cobras to an Open Division playoff appearance and an overall record of 10-1 on the season. Completing 102 of his 176 pass attempts in 2021, he racked up 1,333 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns. With the addition of former Deer Valley quarterback Rudy Gonzalez late in the summer, it will be interesting to see how the new Cactus staff decides to rotate the players.

Jack Germaine, Mountain View - Mesa, 2024

The son of former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine, a lot of eyes are focused on Jack and what he will end up accomplishing this year. While he doesn’t currently have any official offers, that will likely change once this season gets underway. In his first season as the starter, Germaine completed 124 of 180 pass attempts for 2,341 yards, 22 touchdowns and no interceptions. As Mountain View looks to re-establish what it means to have Toro Pride, Germaine might be the perfect person to lead the charge, as he’s quickly bringing the spark back and helping the Toros on their push toward another 6A title.

Rudy Gonzales, Cactus, 2023

Another three-sport athlete, Gonzales has made numerous SBLiveAz All-Star lists, and he’s likely to be right back on there again this year. In 2021, he helped Deer Valley make a playoff appearance, ending the season with a record of 7-4. However, the interesting twist for Gonzales was his decision to transfer from Deer Valley to Cactus in the offseason, where Will Galvan seemingly already has the starting position on lock. The senior has an offer from Graceland College, but it will be interesting to see if he gets more playing time or any additional offers with the move.

Cameron Hackworth, Sabino, 2024

After a stellar season starting for the first time as a sophomore, Hackworth was able to draw national attention to Southern Arizona. Leading the Sabercats to a record of 8-3, he also passed for 2,174 yards with a 72.1 completion percentage. Passing for 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions, he also showed off his ability to carry the ball, rushing for 737 yards and nine touchdowns of his own. His success led to invitations to big-time camps, such as the National Preps Champion Showcase Series, as well as Notre Dame Football’s recruiting camp. This year will be a big year for him when it comes to making an impression for national recruiters. While Sabino might only be a 3A school, make no mistake about the level of some of the athletes within the conference.

Elijah Joplin, Marana, 2023

A lot of eyes in the Tucson area will also be on Joplin. The senior quarterback gained a lot of attention after his stellar season in 2021, when he passed for 2,658 yards with 30 touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns. With offers from the University of Jamestown and Arizona Christian University, Joplin could potentially see a handful of offers start flowing in after the start of the season, but that is, IF he is to play. Joplin recently suffered a broken orbital bone in a 7-on-7 game and was unsure if he would be ready for the start of the season.

Zecheriah Owens, Glendale, 2024

Glendale’s star quarterback who led the Cardinals to the 4A semifinals in 2021 is heading into his junior season, and a lot of eyes are going to be following him closely. Wrapping up 2021 by completing 65.7% of his passes for 1,847 yards, 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions, he also was swift on his feet. He rushed for 1,378 yards of his own and 14 touchdowns. Leading the Cardinals to a record of 11-2, Owens absolutely dominated the field in his starting year as quarterback. This will be a big year for Owens, as his performance will determine the college offers he will likely get.

Jamar Malone, Higley, 2025

Taking on the starting role for the Knights as only a freshman in 2021, Malone had a huge year that brought a ton of attention his way. Finishing the 2021 season with 98 completions out of 177 attempts for 1,562 yards, he struggled a bit with accuracy, throwing 13 touchdowns but 12 interceptions in his eight games played. Malone has already received nearly a dozen offers from Power 5 schools. Those offers include Arizona, Iowa State, Louisville, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah. As only a sophomore with prior starting experience, this will be a huge opportunity for Malone to take a step ahead not only in Arizona, but nationally among recruits in his class.

Rowan McKenzie, Boulder Creek, 2024

Another multi-sport athlete, McKenzie was frequently on SBLiveAZ’s Top High School Basketball Stars list earlier this year for his stellar performances on the court. Now, McKenzie will have the chance to help continue the fight for Boulder Creek as the team looks to remain competitive in the super tough 6A Desert Valley Region. As a sophomore, McKenzie finished the season completing 137 of 249 pass attempts for 1,753 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mack Molander, Eastmark, 2023

After transferring from Queen Creek to Eastmark in 2021 to play for his father, Scooter, Mack brought the heat to the 3A conference last year. Despite having to sit for the first five games of the season due to the transfer rule, Molander still managed to complete 89 out of his 126 pass attempts for a total of 1,367 yards, along with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions. While Eastmark is still in the 3A Conference for now, don’t expect there to be any lack of competition among the quarterbacks, as this year it seems there are quite a few from the smaller schools looking to put their program on the map.

Dylan Raiola, Chandler, 2024

Quite literally no one in the class of 2024 will have more eyes on him than incoming Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. Currently ranked as the top quarterback recruit in his class, Raiola is already committed to Ohio State. After transferring from Burleson High School in Texas, where he was the 5A-II Offensive MVP in 2021, he’ll be looking to lead the Wolves back to the Open Division playoffs. Last season, Raiola completed 228 of 350 pass attempts for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and only five interceptions. As he steps onto the scene in Arizona, you’ll realize there’s a reason he’s secured offers from NCAA football elites like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State with others all trying to steal his commitment away from the Buckeyes.

Richard Stallworth, Yuma Catholic, 2023

Called one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets, Stallworth has cemented himself in the AIA record books for his outstanding junior year. After leading the Shamrocks to the 3A state championship game and having a record-setting season, it’s mind-boggling no colleges have come knocking yet. In 2021, Stallworth completed 319 of 479 pass attempts for a whopping 4,863 yards, 67 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. This might be his year, though, as fellow 3A quarterbacks are bringing in some big-time college attention.

Drew Tapley, Desert Mountain, 2023

While Tapley might not have any offers, make no mistake by under-estimating him on the field. Tapley helped Desert Mountain to a highly competitive season last year when nobody anticipated much from the Wolves, completing 173 of 253 pass attempts for 2,158 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions on the season. Going into his senior season, keep an eye out for Desert Mountain in the 5A Conference.

Demond Williams Jr, Basha, 2024

A four-star quarterback out of Chandler, Williams is one of the rare few who gained the coveted title of starting quarterback as just a freshman. Since then, he’s helped lead the Bears to consecutive successful seasons, qualifying for the Open Division playoffs in 2021. Last year, he completed 166 of 223 pass attempts for a total of 2,632 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions. With two seasons of high school left to play, Williams already has two-dozen Power 5 offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Utah, Virginia Tech and Washington.

Ashton Zacher, Canyon View, 2023

Canyon View has come bursting onto the high school athletics scene from the moment its varsity sports got underway, and as the first senior class prepares to graduate, Zacher has the opportunity to close out his high school career in a big way for not only himself, but for his teammates. Last season, Zacher led the Jaguars to a record of 7-4 and a 5A playoff appearance, completing 80 of 187 pass attempts for a 42.8 completion percentage while averaging 15.6 yards per pass. He threw for 15 touchdowns along with 10 interceptions. As the Jaguars look to continue their push to be one of the top 5A schools in the state, a lot of this season will ride on how much growth Zacher made in the offseason.