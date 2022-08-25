Oregon Class 5A football 2022 season preview: With Canby, Hood River Valley and Wilsonville, who is going to come out ahead in Special District 1?

Read full article on original website
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
yachatsnews.com
ODFW approves limited wild coho seasons on Alsea, Yaquina, Siletz rivers — and even Beaver Creek
It’s official — the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved rules to allow a limited fishery for wild coho salmon on four streams in Lincoln County. Fishing for fall Chinook salmon in most coastal bays and rivers opened Aug. 1. Now, there will be an opportunity to keep one mid-coast Oregon coho, which is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Oregon State Beavers vs Boise State Broncos football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State kicks off the 2022 football season Saturday when the Beavers play host to Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. OSU is looking to win its first season opener since 2015. Here is a first look at the Broncos:. Boise State at Oregon State. When: 7:30 p.m....
yachatsnews.com
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
Bill Oram: Trent Bray’s rise at Oregon State is a great story. Will this be a great defense?
Trent Bray’s first job on the sideline of big-time college football was a simple one: making sure Bill Doba’s head remained attached to his neck. When Washington State’s defensive coordinator moved up and down the field at Martin Stadium, the 10-year-old son of the team’s secondary coach scampered to keep up, lugging the cables connected to Doba’s headset.
Oregon State football: 5 bold predictions for the 2022 season
Five bold, and perhaps misguided, predictions about Oregon State and its upcoming 2022 football season:. 1. This is Oregon State’s best defense in a decade. Oregon State hasn’t finished among the Pac-12′s top six in defense since 2014, and top three since 2012. That changes in 2022, as the Beavers are among the conference’s top half in total defense. There is talent and experience throughout the defensive roster. The return of John McCartan, addition of Andrew Chatfield and improvement of Cory Stover significantly upgrades OSU’s pass rush. The secondary is terrific (more on that below). Inside linebacker Omar Speights has a chance at first-team all-conference honors, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is emerging. All that appears to be missing is a dominant defensive tackle. Which is a big deal. But the Beavers are good enough up front to hold their own. The move to promote Trent Bray to defensive coordinator, while not fully tested on game day, seems to fit the personnel. OSU will be good enough against the run, and better against the pass. What upgrades this defense are takeaways. If the Beavers can average two takeaways a game, a winning record is on the horizon.
As archery hunting season opens, elk hunters face new limits in much of eastern Oregon
The archery hunting season starts as usual today, on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September
Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
msn.com
Oregon workers need the Snake River dams
Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. Despite healthy wage gains, the median wage for working Oregonians, when adjusted for inflation, is declining. Working Oregonians can afford less now than they could a year ago. Economist Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers. Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.
opb.org
10-year wait over for scientists: Lamprey swim past Oregon’s Soda Springs Dam
It seemed like a normal Monday morning. Rich Grost pulled his truck into work and went to see what fish had swam past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. He thought he might see a giant 50-pound chinook salmon. What he saw was even better – after nearly 10 years of waiting.
Woodburn's 1976 baseball team reunites 46 years later
All 11 players and two coaches who brought in the Bulldogs' only state title in baseball gets back together on Aug. 27.Forty-six years after the Woodburn baseball team brought the high school its only title in the sport, the entire 1976 championship team reunited for the first time. On Saturday, Aug, 27, the Bulldogs who won the state baseball title by defeating South Umpqua in the AA finals reunited at championship team member's Tom DeJardin's home in St. Paul. All 11 teammates, as well as coaches Tom Halter and Barry Stenlund, were able to attend and catch up with...
Oregon City makes history electing its first mayor of color
Denyse McGriff made history last week by being the first person of color to be elected mayor of Oregon City.
Betsy Johnson: Saving the state we love (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
Christine Drazan: A new direction for Oregon (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses
As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC, 3 Points to watch: Alex Morgan vs. Sophia Smith, full strength, fight at the top
In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2022 NWSL season, the Portland Thorns host San Diego Wave FC on Saturday night at Providence Park. There is plenty of star power on both sides as the Thorns and Wave jockey for position atop the league standings. The Oregonian/OregonLive...
msn.com
Top 10 Fun Things Not To Miss At Oregon's Cannon Beach
Mounted along the magnificent Oregon coast, Cannon Beach is a top tourist destination in the United States, offering travelers a blend of incredible adventure and relaxation. The spot offers many wild adventure opportunities it presents, including several hiking trails, fantastic beach access, and numerous wild animals to see. Looking for a romantic gateway? Cannon Beach has everything for all types of travelers. The stunning art galleries, lavish hotels, and restaurants will definitely attract lovebirds. Even travelers visiting this town as families will have fun exploring the gorgeous sandy beaches, colorful shops, and picnic areas. Here are the top fun things not to miss at Oregon's Cannon Beach.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
Portland Timbers pick up crucial, emotional home win over rival Seattle Sounders
The Cup is coming back to the Rose City. With a 2-1 win over the rival Seattle Sounders on Friday night at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers secured their first Cascadia Cup since 2017. It was a complete performance from Portland to earn Giovanni Savarese his first Cascadia Cup trophy as head coach, and Savarese is no doubt pleased with a climb in the standings as well.
