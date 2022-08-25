Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?
Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Surprising Quarterback Decision
Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation. In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the...
saturdaytradition.com
PFF ranks the best offensive lines in college football, 2 B1G teams crack top 10
A pair of B1G programs cracked PFF’s top 10 list of the best offensive line units in the nation ahead of Week 1 action next Saturday. The two programs in question, Ohio State and Michigan, placed first and ninth, respectively. USC, which joins the B1G in 2024, placed third on the list.
Ohio State vs. Michigan could produce one of the best games in the rivalry’s history: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s Game 12 in the breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022 football schedule, as Ohio State hosts Michigan with a shot at revenge after the Wolverines won The Game last year for the first time since 2011. The game. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 26, Noon,...
btpowerhouse.com
Michigan Offers 2024 Five-Star Combo Guard Dylan Harper
Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Dylan Harper. Harper comes out of Ramsey, New Jersey and is rated as a five-star prospect and one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He’s also listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds and is attracting major attention. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, and Indiana among others.
ESPN
Nicholas Sanders, son of Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, joins Michigan State Spartans men's basketball as walk-on
Nicholas Sanders, son of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, is joining the Michigan State men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on. The Spartans on Friday released their 2022-23 men's basketball roster, which shows Sanders wearing No. 20 -- the same number his father donned during his legendary career with the Detroit Lions.
Centre Daily
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men’s basketball roster
Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup. Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
MLive.com
Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech
SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
MLive.com
Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe
The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Defending state champ Chelsea stunned by Trenton with goal-line stand in opener
TRENTON – There were questions about how Chelsea’s football team would reload for a state title defense after graduating more than 40 seniors from last year’s championship team. The Bulldogs found out Friday night that they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to...
Detroit News
Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity
Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
