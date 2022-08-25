ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
btpowerhouse.com

Michigan Offers 2024 Five-Star Combo Guard Dylan Harper

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Dylan Harper. Harper comes out of Ramsey, New Jersey and is rated as a five-star prospect and one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He’s also listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds and is attracting major attention. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, and Indiana among others.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men’s basketball roster

Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup. Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Isaiah Marshall’s 8 TDs in front of empty stands lifts Southfield A&T football to 56-54 win over Cass Tech

SOUTHFIELD -- Isaiah Marshall had one of the most memorable football performances in his school’s history on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, hardly anyone witnessed it. Marshall, a junior in his third year starting at quarterback for Southfield A&T, was the lifeblood for the Warriors as they were locked in a back-and-forth battle against Detroit Cass Tech on Thursday and Saturday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive.com

Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe

The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
TOLEDO, OH
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity

Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
MICHIGAN STATE

