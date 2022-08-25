Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Dylan Harper. Harper comes out of Ramsey, New Jersey and is rated as a five-star prospect and one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He’s also listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds and is attracting major attention. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, and Indiana among others.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO