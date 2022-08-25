Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
msn.com
Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case
Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in Texas traffic stop
Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County.
Texas gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate
HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old local man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam...
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
fox26houston.com
Man on scooter shoots at 3 men in Katy, killing one of them: HCSO
KATY, Texas - A search is underway for a man who pulled up to three other men in a Katy neighborhood and shot at them, killing one of the men. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Murder indictments handed up in three separate cases
Five people were indicted on second-degree murder charges in three separate slayings, court records show.
police1.com
Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty
PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Click2Houston.com
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.
KWTX
Suspect Wanted in Series of Robberies at Food Trucks
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at food trucks. The complainants were working at a food truck at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank when...
Click2Houston.com
Teenager shot at apartment complex in north Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is in critical condition after deputies believe she was shot in the face at a north Harris County apartment complex. Deputies were called to the Nantucket Square II apartments on Place Rebecca Lane around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. “We get a call for gunshot...
fox26houston.com
Teenage girl shot at northwest Harris County apartment, deputies investigating
HOUSTON - Deputies are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northwest Harris County, where a teenage girl was hospitalized. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared limited details but said officers were called to the Emerald Cove Apartments in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl, near 1960. That's where a teenage girl, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old was shot.
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer
Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of Young Texas Mother Who Died While Protecting Her Baby
Chante Wilson, 20, shielded her 1-year-old son during the fatal shooting, police said. Tranisha Miller has been arrested in the case. A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly gunning down a 20-year-old mother, who died while holding her child earlier this month. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, was jailed last...
fox44news.com
Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody
Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
Click2Houston.com
Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives. Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.
