Houston, TX

msn.com

Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case

Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
HOUSTON, TX
Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate

HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old local man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man on scooter shoots at 3 men in Katy, killing one of them: HCSO

KATY, Texas - A search is underway for a man who pulled up to three other men in a Katy neighborhood and shot at them, killing one of the men. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.
KATY, TX
police1.com

Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty

PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Suspect Wanted in Series of Robberies at Food Trucks

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at food trucks. The complainants were working at a food truck at around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13in the 600 block of West Gulf Bank when...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teenage girl shot at northwest Harris County apartment, deputies investigating

HOUSTON - Deputies are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northwest Harris County, where a teenage girl was hospitalized. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared limited details but said officers were called to the Emerald Cove Apartments in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl, near 1960. That's where a teenage girl, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old was shot.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer

Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
HOUSTON, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody

Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
MOODY, TX

