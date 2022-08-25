KATY, Texas - A search is underway for a man who pulled up to three other men in a Katy neighborhood and shot at them, killing one of the men. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.

KATY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO