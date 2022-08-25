Read full article on original website
Lafayette man dies after truck rolls on highway, speed and alcohol may be factors
DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 […]
WISH-TV
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
WISH-TV
ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70 in Hancock County
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing all lanes of I-70 for roughly seven hours early Saturday, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59 p.m....
msn.com
Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County
A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
cbs4indy.com
Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday. John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side...
WANE-TV
Fatal 4-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Indianapolis for 7 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the details of a 4-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway near Indianapolis for seven hours overnight. Emergency crews responded around midnight to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 mile-marker in Greenfield. The initial...
WLFI.com
Motorcycle driver injured in crash
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
wbiw.com
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 East and 800 North. According to a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department report, a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling north on County Road 500...
WISH-TV
I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
Two men killed in separate crashes on I-465, I-70
Two men died after separate crashes within five hours of each other on Central Indiana interstates Saturday night.
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
wbiw.com
Single-vehicle accident claims a man’s life and leaves two with serious injuries
INDIANA – A single vehicle crash has claimed a man’s life and left two others seriously injured. This morning, around 5:15 a crash occurred on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street on the city’s westside. When troopers arrived personnel from the Wayne Township Fire Department,...
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a […]
