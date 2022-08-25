ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Comments / 2

Related
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
msn.com

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendricks County, IN
Accidents
Hendricks County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hendricks County, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Brownsburg, IN
City
Pittsboro, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning. West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m. Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
ICN

One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 East and 800 North. According to a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department report, a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling north on County Road 500...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Tractor#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy