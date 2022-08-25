Read full article on original website
Seminole City Council OKs 5% bump in sheriff’s contract costs
SEMINOLE — The city has approved a new one-year contract with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, which will continue to provide law enforcement services at a cost just shy of $2 million. That’s almost 5% more than the city is paying under a similar contract covering the current...
Pinellas County Community Calendar
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 60 powerboat teams from around the world will compete Sept. 2-4 in the P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix Powerboat Races in downtown St. Petersburg. This is the fourth race of the World Championship Series. For more information on race weekend activities, visit https://p1offshore.com/Race-info/St.%20Petersburg/2022/86623.
Planning underway for beach nourishment in Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach
Planning is currently underway for the final phase of the Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach nourishment project, conducted by Pinellas County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with the next improvement project not contemplated for another five years. John E. Bishop, coastal management coordinator for Pinellas County Environmental...
Belleair officials consider offering town manager job to interim Gay Lancaster
BELLEAIR — Since being appointed as Belleair’s interim town manager in late May, Gay Lancaster has been widely praised for her role in righting the ship at Town Hall and throughout the community. During her three-plus months on the job, Lancaster, a Belleair resident with an extensive background...
Indian Rocks residents plant sea oats in front of their home
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Several city officials, including current Mayor Cookie Kennedy and former Mayor R.B. Johnson, as well as members of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District helped a pair of Indian Rocks Beach residents plant sea oats in front of their home recently. The group effort...
Around Town: Seminole news briefs
The following is a list of Upcoming events by Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce. • Business After Hours will be held on Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m., at Garden Sanctuary and Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N. in Seminole. • Business After Hours is a social and networking event that’s...
Rift between restaurant owners, employees rattles Dunedin’s hospitality community
DUNEDIN — A new method of paying restaurant workers has rattled the tight-knight hospitality community in downtown Dunedin, as a handful of former Black Pearl employees staged a protest in front of the upscale eatery to bring awareness to the issue. In addition to the Aug. 26 protest, owners...
Dunedin’s ‘standard bearer’ for the arts reflects on her long tenure
DUNEDIN — City officials could be talking about a water pipe issue and somehow Commissioner Deborah Kynes will bring it back to the arts. That's what Commissioner Moe Freaney said jokingly in an interview recently in regard to Kynes’ strengths. “She does find a way. That's what passionate...
Pets of the Week
To submit an adoptable shelter pet of the week, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as.
Sportsman’s Warehouse opens at Seminole City Center
SEMINOLE — Local enthusiasts for the great outdoors will have the opportunity to take advantage of giveaways and discounts during the three-day grand opening of Sportsman’s Warehouse at Seminole City Center. The event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and ends at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Dunedin’s Bon Appetit to be sold to owners of Crabby Bill’s
DUNEDIN — Popular waterfront restaurant Bon Appetit is getting new owners. The Dunedin fine dining restaurant is in the process of being sold to the owners of Crabby Bill’s, the local seafood restaurant chain with locations in Clearwater, Indian Rocks Beach, Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach. The...
Obituary: Daniel Francis Neville Jr.
Daniel Neville, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on August 16, 2022, in Clearwater, FL. Born in Boston, Dan served his country during the Korean War in the Army Security Agency. Dan’s early career, was designing submarines and military ships for Bethlehem Steel, and General Dynamics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Business Management. For decades, Dan worked managing database design and technology operations for General Dynamics (Quincy, MA), Honeywell Information Systems (Waltham, MA), and GTE (Chantilly, VA).
Selwyn Birchwood to play Attic at Rock Brothers
TAMPA — Selwyn Birchwood will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com. Birchwood released “Living in a Burning House” in January 2021. A Florida native, the guitar...
Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Billy Currington, Noah Guthrie
CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated country music singer-songwriter Billy Currington will perform Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Special guest Noah Guthrie also will perform. Currington has spent more than a decade in...
Matisyahu to perform at Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Matisyahu will perform Sunday, Sept. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. According to his website, Matisyahu seeks to convey the kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall, and expand the audience’s sense...
Straz Center welcomes '80s new wave artists performing greatest hits
TAMPA — Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so modern?. The Lost ’80s Live entourage will make it feel like only yesterday when the tour makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Palladium to welcome Simon Lasky Group
ST. PETERSBURG — Winner of the 2018 British Composer Awards for his second album “About the Moment,” British composer/pianist Simon Lasky will present an evening of original jazz compositions and arrangements for his newly formed U.S version of The Simon Lasky Group. The performance will take place...
