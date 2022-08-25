Daniel Neville, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on August 16, 2022, in Clearwater, FL. Born in Boston, Dan served his country during the Korean War in the Army Security Agency. Dan’s early career, was designing submarines and military ships for Bethlehem Steel, and General Dynamics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Business Management. For decades, Dan worked managing database design and technology operations for General Dynamics (Quincy, MA), Honeywell Information Systems (Waltham, MA), and GTE (Chantilly, VA).

