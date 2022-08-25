Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Off-Duty Harris County Officer shot and killed on the way home after picking up food for his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
